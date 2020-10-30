Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020 playoffs race: Rajasthan Royals alive in knockouts race after beating Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020 playoffs race: Rajasthan Royals stayed alive in the playoffs race with a convincing seven-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 encounter on Friday. Team Sportstar 30 October, 2020 23:07 IST Ben Stokes got Rajasthan Royals off to a good start. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 30 October, 2020 23:07 IST Rajasthan Royals stayed alive in the playoffs race with a convincing seven-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 encounter on Friday. Rajasthan's stunning victory also snapped Punjab's five-match winning streak.Chasing 186 to win, Rajasthan began well with Ben Stokes slamming a 24-ball 50. But his dismissal inside the Powerplay off Chris Jordan's bowling brought Punjab back. However, Sanju Samson and Robin Uthappa allayed any concerns with a quickfire 51-run second-wicket partnership. Uthappa fell for a 23-ball 30 but that did not deter Samson, whose 25-ball 48 coupled with Steve Smith's unbeaten 20-ball 31 saw Rajasthan home with 15 balls to spare. IPL 2020 RCB vs SRH preview: Virat Kohli's men eye playoffs berth However, Punjab can still end up qualifying for the last four stage. However, it needs to beat Chennai Super Kings, get to 14 points and hope that Sunrisers Hyderabad, which has a much better Net Run Rate, does not win its remaining two games. As for Rajasthan, Steve Smith and Co. need to win their last game against the Kolkata Knight Riders and pray that Chennai continues its good form to trump Punjab.IPL 2020 Points Table TodayTEAMSPWLPointsNRRMumbai Indians128416+1.186Royal Challengers Bangalore127514+0.048Delhi Capitals127514+0.030Kings XI Punjab136712-0.133Rajasthan Royals 136712-0.377Kolkata Knight Riders136712-0.467Sunrisers Hyderabad125710+0.396Chennai Super Kings135810-0.532 Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos