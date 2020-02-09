Pakistan proposes the idea of day-night Test against Bangladesh

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Sunday put forward a proposal to its Bangladesh counterpart — of playing a day-night Test under lights at the National Stadium here in April.

PCB CEO Wasim Khan revealed the Board was keen to host the second Test of a two-Test series — the first Test is being played in Rawalpindi currently as a day-night Test — and that it was awaiting a response from Bangladesh. “With Test cricket returning to Pakistan now and many countries also going towards day and night Tests, we want to give our players maximum exposure and also want to host pink ball matches,” Khan said.

The PCB held its first Test series in Pakistan in 10 years in December, 2019, when Sri Lanka came visiting for two Test matches.

Khan said Pakistan wanted to experiment with the longest format of cricket and would be ready if the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) responds positively.

There will be more international cricket in Pakistan. Khan revealed Cricket South Africa had agreed to send its team for a three-match T20 series in March-April, 2020. “South Africa ends its tour of India on 18th March while the [Pakistan Super League] ends on 22nd March so we are looking at pencilling in the first match on, say, 24th March,” he said.

Khan said the credit for bringing international cricket back to Pakistan went to the previous Board officials as well as it was they who first brought the PSL final and white-ball cricket back to Pakistan. This has been followed up by bilateral tours by other teams.