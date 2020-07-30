Cricket Cricket PCB expects England to 'do the right thing' in 2022 England last visited Pakistan in 2005 and is slated to return in 2022, but the top teams have so far declined to tour the country since a terror attack in 2009. Reuters 30 July, 2020 22:15 IST Pakistan cricketers warm up during a training camp at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on January 18, 2020. - AFP Reuters 30 July, 2020 22:15 IST Pakistan's decision to tour England despite the risks of travelling during the COVID-19 pandemic was not part of a reciprocal agreement but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) expects its English counterpart to “do the right thing” in 2022.Pakistan is the second test team, after West Indies, to tour England this summer. They will play three tests, the first beginning on Wednesday, and three Twenty20 Internationals in bio-secure venues in Manchester and Southampton.England last visited Pakistan in 2005 and is slated to return in 2022, but the top teams have so far declined to tour since a 2009 attack on Sri Lanka's team bus in Lahore.READ: Amir clears COVID-19 tests, joins Pakistan squad in EnglandPCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said on Thursday that the tour of England would stand them in good stead. “Will that benefit Pakistan cricket in future? Of course it will,” he told a PCB podcast.“Have we struck a deal with them right now for them to come? ... Of course we didn't. Now is not the time to do that. It's all about timing.“Conversations will take place with ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) and they will do the right thing by us as well.”READ: Younis Khan says Pakistan needs ‘fighting tail’ on England tourAfter years of staging 'home' tests in neutral venues due to security concerns, Pakistan played their first test on home soil since 2009 against Sri Lanka in December last year and have hosted Bangladesh this year. Khan said the PCB had put the game's interests ahead of its own. “We are making decisions not just for what's good for Pakistan, but what's right for global cricket.“Showing solidarity is absolutely the right thing for us to be doing. West Indies are doing it, we've done it.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess on Friday, 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos