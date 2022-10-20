Cricket

Pakistan postpones T20I home series with West Indies

The Pakistan Cricket Board said the series will now take place in early 2024, allowing both sides to better prepare for that year's Twenty20 World Cup, to be held in the Caribbean and the United States.

AFP
Islamabad, Pakistan 20 October, 2022 18:01 IST
Islamabad, Pakistan 20 October, 2022 18:01 IST
FILE PHOTO: Ramiz Raja, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, gestures as he addresses a news conference in Lahore on September 13, 2021. 

FILE PHOTO: Ramiz Raja, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, gestures as he addresses a news conference in Lahore on September 13, 2021.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Pakistan Cricket Board said the series will now take place in early 2024, allowing both sides to better prepare for that year's Twenty20 World Cup, to be held in the Caribbean and the United States.

A three-match Twenty20 series hosted by Pakistan against the West Indies in January has been postponed by mutual consent, officials said Thursday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said the series will now take place in early 2024, allowing both sides to better prepare for that year's Twenty20 World Cup, to be held in the Caribbean and the United States.

Also Read
India to tour Bangladesh for three ODIs, two Tests in December

Pakistan has largely restored its reputation as an international cricket host, with tours from Sri Lanka, South Africa, the West Indies, Australia and England in the last three years.

The national team was forced to play home matches on neutral venues following a militant attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in 2009.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022: Takeaways from practice match and bowling conundrum

Roger Binny: 10 things to know about the new BCCI president

WATCH: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Media day - Captains asked about running non-striker out during the tournament

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us