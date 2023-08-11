MagazineBuy Print

PCB retains Pakistan team’s coaching and management staff ahead of Afghanistan ODIs, Asia Cup

The decision implies that Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur, head coach Grant Bradburn and team manager Rehan Ul Haq will continue in their respective roles.

Published : Aug 11, 2023 19:10 IST , LAHORE - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur.
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday retained the coaching and management staff for the men’s team ahead of the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, followed by the Asia Cup.

The decision implies that Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur, head coach Grant Bradburn and team manager Rehan Ul Haq will continue in their respective roles.

Morne Morkel (bowling coach), Andrew Puttick (batting coach) and Aftab Khan (fielding coach) have also been retained.

After Zaka Ashraf took over as chairman of the PCB’s Cricket Management Committee and appointed a Cricket Technical Committee, speculations were rife that the foreign coaches could be shown the door.

But reliable sources said that better sense had prevailed and Ashraf heeded to advice that it would be risky to make changes in the team management at this stage, with two major events lined up.

Hence, these decisions have been put off until the end of the World Cup.

All members of the team management were appointed by the former CMC and its head Najam Sethi.

Ashraf, meanwhile, has made two major changes.

Former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq is now the chief selector but Mark Coles, the Pakistan Women’s coach, has been released from his duties.

Cole, who was appointed by Sethi for a second such stint, has resigned due to personal reasons.

“He will not be available with the women’s side for the upcoming white-ball series against South Africa, which is set to start from 1 September in Karachi,” said a release from the PCB.

But a reliable source said Coles was politely asked to step down with benefits from his contract as the PCB had other plans for the women’s team.

Pakistan will play against Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series in Hambantota, Sri Lanka, from August 22-26 after which the team will return home for the start of the Asia Cup from August 30.

PAKISTAN PLAYER SUPPORT PERSONNEL
Rehan-ul-Haq (team manager)
Mickey Arthur (director - men’s team)
Grant Bradburn (head coach)
Andrew Puttick (batting coach)
Morne Morkel (bowling coach)
Aftab Khan (fielding coach)
Abdul Rehman (assistant coach)
Dr Sohail Saleem (team doctor)
Drikus Saaiman (strength and conditioning coach)
Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist)
Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi (media manager)
Lt Col Usman Anwari (Retd) (security manager)
Ammar Ahsan (digital content producer, only for Asia Cup)
Maqbool Ahmad Babri (psychologist)
Talha Ejaz (analyst)
Malang Ali (masseur)

