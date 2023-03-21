Cricket

PAK vs AFG: Rashid Khan to lead strong Afghanistan squad for Pakistan series

The three-match T20I series, the first bilateral between the neighbours, will be played in Sharjah on March 24, 26 and 27.

AFP
21 March, 2023 20:24 IST
21 March, 2023 20:24 IST
Rashid Khan will lead a strong 17-man Afghanistan squad against Pakistan starting in Sharjah.

Rashid Khan will lead a strong 17-man Afghanistan squad against Pakistan starting in Sharjah. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The three-match T20I series, the first bilateral between the neighbours, will be played in Sharjah on March 24, 26 and 27.

Wily spinner Rashid Khan will lead a strong 17-man Afghanistan squad in the Twenty20 international series against Pakistan starting in Sharjah this week, selectors announced Tuesday.

The three-match series, the first bilateral between the neighbours, will be played in Sharjah on March 24, 26 and 27.

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) chief executive Naseeb Khan said the best available players had been chosen.

“Our team has been working hard in training camp and selectors have selected the best available players for the series,” he said in a press release.

Also Read
My mantra is to not expect anything and be ready for everything: Arshdeep Singh

“I am confident that our team will perform at their best and make our nation proud.”

Former captain Mohammad Nabi, who stepped down after the Twenty20 World Cup in November, is also part of the squad.

Dashing opener Hazratullah Zazai and middle-order batter Rahmat Shah have been dropped from the squad.

Left-handed opener Sediqullah Atal has been added, and could make his debut for Afghanistan in the series.

Afghanistan squad for Pakistan T20Is: Rashid Khan (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Sediqullah Atal, Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Rahul, Jadeja lead India to win, Match in Pictures

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us