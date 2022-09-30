Pakistan vs England 6th T20I Live Streaming info: England Tour of Pakistan 2022, Predicted Playing XI and full squads

What time does the sixth Pakistan vs England T20I start?

The sixth Pakistan vs England T20I will begin at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM.

Where can I watch the sixth Pakistan vs England T20I on TV in India?

The sixth Pakistan vs England T20I will be broadcasted at the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can I watch the sixth Pakistan vs England T20I online?

The sixth Pakistan vs England T20I will be live streamed at Sony Liv.

Predicted Playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Aamer Jamal. Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim.

Predicted Playing XI: Phil Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, David Willey, Adil Rashid.

Squads:

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani, Abrar Ahmed

England Squad: Philip Salt(w), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, Tom Helm, Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson, Jordan Cox