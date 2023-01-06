PAK vs NZ: Pakistan draws Karachi Test with one wicket in thrilling finish; Sarfaraz hits century

Pakistan and New Zealand drew the second Test in Karachi on Friday after the home side held onto its last wicket during a 309-run chase on Day 5.

Pakistan, which began the day on 0/2, moved closer to the target after a stoic century from wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed (118). Sarfaraz’s ton lifted Pakistan from a poor state of 80 for five to 287 before his dismissal put Pakistan on the edge of a series defeat.

However, tail-enders Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed played out the next 21 deliveries and the Kiwis were just 14 runs ahead when the umpires eventually called for stumps due to fading light. The series ended 0-0.

Sarfaraz Ahmed was adjudged the Player of the Series for his 335 runs in two Tests, which included three fifties and a century.

The teams will now square off in a three-match ODI series from Monday.

MORE TO FOLLOW