Babar Azam breaks Kohli's record, becomes fastest to score 2000 runs in T20Is

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Sunday became the fastest batsman to reach 2,000 runs in T20Is enroute to a 46-ball 52 against Zimbabwe in the third and final T20I in Harare.

The 26-year-old has taken 52 innings to reach the landmark, four less than Indian skipper Virat Kohli who took 56 innings to do the same. Australia's Aaron Finch (62) and New Zealand's Brendon McCullum (66) and Martin Guptill (68) follow Azam and Kohli in the list.

Kohli does have the edge over his counterpart across the border in terms of total runs scored in T20Is, leading the chart with 3,159 runs in the format, while Azam is placed 11th with 2,035 runs so far.

The Pakistani batsman's brilliant form recently has helped him dethrone Kohli at the top of the men's ODI player rankings. He has also overtaken Finch in the T20 rankings this week to place second in the standings, with only England's Dawid Malan (and a 48-point difference) standing between him and the summit.