MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Papua New Guinea seals ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 berth

Papua New Guinea becomes the 15th side to have qualified for the event and the only team from the East Asia-Pacific Qualifier.

Published : Jul 28, 2023 14:11 IST , Port Moresby (Papua New Guinea) - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Papua New Guinea skipper Assad Vala in action. (File Photo)
Papua New Guinea skipper Assad Vala in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: ICC
infoIcon

Papua New Guinea skipper Assad Vala in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: ICC

Papua New Guinea has become the latest team to qualify for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, set to be held in the West Indies and the USA. It is the 15th side to have qualified for the event and the only team from the East Asia-Pacific Qualifier.

PNG managed to get the job done following their massive 100-run win over the Philippines at Amini Park on Friday.

After being asked to bat first, PNG posted a mammoth total of 229/6, thanks to some elegant knocks from Tony Ura, skipper Assad Vala and Charles Amini, scoring 61, 59 and 53, respectively.

Bumrah set to make long-awaited comeback, might play Ireland T20I series 

In reply, the Philippines struggled to get the job done. Although they saved themselves from getting bundled out entirely, they fell short by a big margin.

While medium-pacer Kabua Morea grabbed a couple of wickets, the likes of Sese Bau, John Kariko and Hri Hiri were extremely economical.

After five games, PNG tops the chart with a clean sheet, whereas a game against Japan is still to go on Saturday, which is a dead rubber.

There are five more berths still up for grabs in the 20-team mega event. While one team would make it from the Americas Qualifier, set to be held in Bermuda, a couple each from Asia and Africa Qualifier, to be held in Nepal and Namibia, respectively, will fill up the remaining four places.

Related stories

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Papua New Guinea /

Assad Vala

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Papua New Guinea seals ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 berth
    PTI
  2. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 3: North 32/1 (7) vs East; Agarwal, Kunnummal solid for South; West jolts Central
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bumrah set to make long-awaited comeback, might play Ireland T20I series 
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s World Cup: Denmark coach calls his team underdogs, England manager agrees
    AFP
  5. Indian sports news wrap, July 28
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Papua New Guinea seals ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 berth
    PTI
  2. Bumrah set to make long-awaited comeback, might play Ireland T20I series 
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kuldeep Yadav: ‘It’s a normal thing for me to not get picked due to combinations’
    PTI
  4. WATCH | We were brilliant, says Kuldeep on his combination with Jadeja after IND vs WI 1st ODI
    Team Sportstar
  5. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 3: North 32/1 (7) vs East; Agarwal, Kunnummal solid for South; West jolts Central
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Papua New Guinea seals ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 berth
    PTI
  2. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 3: North 32/1 (7) vs East; Agarwal, Kunnummal solid for South; West jolts Central
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bumrah set to make long-awaited comeback, might play Ireland T20I series 
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s World Cup: Denmark coach calls his team underdogs, England manager agrees
    AFP
  5. Indian sports news wrap, July 28
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment