MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

We wanted to give game time to our ODI players: Rohit

India beat West Indies by five wickets in a game where spinners from either side picked up 10 out of the 15 wickets that fell on a rank turner with a lot of bounce and carry.

Published : Jul 28, 2023 07:51 IST , Bridgetown - 2 MINS READ

PTI
India’s captain Rohit Sharma, right, and Ravindra Jadeja know gloves during their partnership in the first ODI cricket match against West Indies at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Thursday, July 27, 2023.
India’s captain Rohit Sharma, right, and Ravindra Jadeja know gloves during their partnership in the first ODI cricket match against West Indies at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Thursday, July 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s captain Rohit Sharma, right, and Ravindra Jadeja know gloves during their partnership in the first ODI cricket match against West Indies at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Thursday, July 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

India captain Rohit Sharma didn’t expect the Kensington Oval track to deteriorate so much but defended his decision to promote ODI specialists ahead of him and Virat Kohli in the first match here on Thursday.

India beat West Indies by five wickets in a game where spinners from either side picked up 10 out of the 15 wickets that fell on a rank turner with a lot of bounce and carry.

“I never thought the pitch would play like that, it was the team’s need to bowl first. The pitch had everything for seamers and spinners, our guys did well to restrict them to that score,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Also Read: Ashes:Brook falls short of century as Starc’s strikes put Australia on top

The skipper himself came into bat at No. 7 and said that it made him take a trip down memory lane when he used to come in at that number as a rookie.

“I made my debut for India and was batting at number 7, reminded me of those days,” Rohit said.

On a serious note, it was a move to give game time to white ball specialists like Suryakumar Yadav.

“We wanted to give game time to the ODI guys who have come in, we will keep trying those things whenever possible. To restrict them to 115, we knew we could try these guys and give them a go,” Rohit said, defending the move of sending Suryakumar at No. 3 and Hardik Pandya at No. 4.

“I don’t think they’ll get many chances like this.” He also praised debutant seamer Mukesh Kumar, who has impressed one and all on his Test debut.

India’s captain Rohit Sharma, left, congratulates bowler Mukesh KumarÂ for dismissing West Indies’ Alick Athanaze during their first ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval. 
India’s captain Rohit Sharma, left, congratulates bowler Mukesh KumarÂ for dismissing West Indies’ Alick Athanaze during their first ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval.  | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

India’s captain Rohit Sharma, left, congratulates bowler Mukesh KumarÂ for dismissing West Indies’ Alick Athanaze during their first ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval.  | Photo Credit: AP

“Mukesh was brilliant, he can swing the ball at a good pace. Good to see what he can offer, haven’t seen him much in domestic cricket. No matter the conditions, we need to bowl in the right areas to restrict them, and I thought our bowlers did brilliantly. And then Ishan was good with the bat as well.”

West Indies skipper Shai Hope kept it short but was very critical of a track that resembled rank turner.

“Not too many words come to mind. We didn’t play the way we needed to, we need to find ways to score on difficult pitches like this. I’m not making excuses, but anyone watching cricket can see what is happening here,” Hope said.

Related Topics

India /

Rohit Sharma /

West Indies /

Suryakumar Yadav

Latest on Sportstar

  1. We wanted to give game time to our ODI players: Rohit
    PTI
  2. Chess World Cup: A tough ask for Indians
    Rakesh Rao
  3. Genius of Federer would have still kept him in top five if it wasn’t for injury, says former coach Ljubicic
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Kuldeep, Jadeja shine before Kishan leads India to five-wicket win over West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ashes: Brook falls short of century as Starc’s strikes put Australia on top
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on India

  1. We wanted to give game time to our ODI players: Rohit
    PTI
  2. We are in right place; Siraj has taken such a giant step: Rohit
    PTI
  3. Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Pakistan A humbles India A by 128 runs to win title
    PTI
  4. Red Bull Campus Cricket League: Cricket in the mountains and a launchpad for young prospects
    Divyakriti Singh
  5. Adidas unveils team India’s new cricket jersey
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. We wanted to give game time to our ODI players: Rohit
    PTI
  2. Chess World Cup: A tough ask for Indians
    Rakesh Rao
  3. Genius of Federer would have still kept him in top five if it wasn’t for injury, says former coach Ljubicic
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Kuldeep, Jadeja shine before Kishan leads India to five-wicket win over West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ashes: Brook falls short of century as Starc’s strikes put Australia on top
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment