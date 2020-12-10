Parthiv Patel joins Mumbai Indians as talent scout

A day after announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket, former India wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel has joined IPL defending champion Mumbai Indians as a talent scout.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the franchise said: "Parthiv brings a vast domestic and international cricketing experience spanning over two decades, along with an understanding of the fast-paced IPL competition."



Parthiv, the former Mumbai Indians player, was part of the IPL championship-winning sides in 2015 and 2017. The 35-year-old will work closely with the Mumbai Indians coaching staff and scouts' group.

MI owner Akash Ambani said, "I am delighted to have Parthiv joining us. We had the opportunity to pick his cricketing brain during his playing days at Mumbai Indians. I am very confident of his contribution to further enhance our scouting system with the depth of cricketing knowledge he possesses. Parthiv understands our ideology, the DNA of Mumbai Indians and what we are trying to create at MI. We welcome Parthiv to our One Family."



Over the past few years, the franchise has been able to explore untapped territories, tournaments to identify and scout raw talents, which shape the Indian cricket landscape. "I had enjoyed my cricket playing for Mumbai Indians, those momentous three years with the champion sides remain itched in my memory. Its time now to turn a new chapter in my life. I am excited, confident and thankful to the Mumbai Indians management for the opportunity presented to me," Parthiv said.