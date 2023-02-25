Watch: Barmy Army shows support towards Pat Cummins’ mother

A heartwarming video surfaced on the official Twitter handle of the England’s Supporters’ Group ‘The Barmy Army’ on Saturday, where a member of the organisation is seen playing a rendition of the song, ‘ Maria’ from the movie, West Side Story in support of Australia Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins’ mother Maria, who recently entered palliative care.

'Maria' from West Side Story in support of Pat Cummins, who's mother Maria has entered palliative care ❤️#NZvENGpic.twitter.com/rjjMdxooEw — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) February 24, 2023

Cummins, who opted out of the third Border-Gavaskar Test, left for Sydney just hours after Australia’s second Test loss against India in Delhi to be with his mother.

“I have decided against returning to India at this time as my mother is ill and in palliative care. I feel I am best being here with my family,” Cummins said. “I appreciate the overwhelming support I have received from Cricket Australia and my teammates. Thanks for your understanding,” said Cummins.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Pat Cummins and his entire family during these testing times,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted from its official handle.