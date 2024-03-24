MagazineBuy Print

PCB reorganises selection panel, does away with chairman’s post, more power to the selectors

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi made the announcement in Lahore on Sunday in the presence of four members of the selection committee -- Mohammad Yousuf, Abdul Razzaq, Asad Shafiq and Wahab Riaz.

Published : Mar 24, 2024 17:19 IST , Lahore - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Representative Photo: A general view of a player’s bat, helmet and gloves on the pitch between
Representative Photo: A general view of a player's bat, helmet and gloves on the pitch between | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Representative Photo: A general view of a player’s bat, helmet and gloves on the pitch between | Photo Credit: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reorganized its selection committee by doing away with the chairman’s post and giving powers to the selectors to pick the captain and head coach of the national team.

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi made the announcement in Lahore on Sunday in the presence of four members of the selection committee -- Mohammad Yousuf, Abdul Razzaq, Asad Shafiq and Wahab Riaz.

“The new selection committee will have seven members now including the team captain, head coach and a data analyst,” Naqvi said.

He made it clear that the selection committee will have no chairman and all decisions will be made by majority votes or consensus.

“We took all pros and cons into consideration before finalizing the selection committee and I am saying this now the board chairman will now have no role in the team selection,” he added.

The new selection committee was announced just hours after the old committee was dissolved.

Naqvi made it clear that the selectors would now decide what is best for the team and Pakistan cricket and handle all technical matters.

“The selectors are all professionals and will decide on the captain and also be part of the process to pick the new coaching team,” he added.

ALSO READ | PCB restores Haris Rauf’s contract after written apology

While Yousuf, Razzaq and Wahab (ex chief selector) have been national selectors before, this is the first time that Test batter Asad Shafiq has been given this task.

He also said the new selection committee will shortly announce the names of the players to attend a two-week training camp at the Kakul army centre.

