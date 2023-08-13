MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Prasidh Krishna warms-up for Ireland tour with intense spell in Maharaja Trophy

Prasidh clean bowled his Karnataka teammate Luvnith Sisodia for a three-ball duck to underline his readiness to tackle bigger responsibilities.

Published : Aug 13, 2023 21:36 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: The right-arm pacer delivered two overs of full intensity and pace, and grabbed a wicket while conceding 13 runs.
FILE PHOTO: The right-arm pacer delivered two overs of full intensity and pace, and grabbed a wicket while conceding 13 runs. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: The right-arm pacer delivered two overs of full intensity and pace, and grabbed a wicket while conceding 13 runs. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Ahead of travelling to Ireland, pacer Prasidh Krishna bowled at full tilt for Mysuru Warriors against Hubli Tigers in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy T20 tournament here on Sunday.

Prasidh is scheduled to leave for Ireland on August 15 from Mumbai along with other Indian players including captain Jasprit Bumrah.

India will play three T20Is against Ireland on August 18, 20 and 23 at Malahide, Dublin.

However, Prasidh utilised the KSCA T20 tournament to hone his skills and further tune his body to the demands of the game before his departure.

The right-arm pacer delivered two overs of full intensity and pace, and grabbed a wicket while conceding 13 runs.

Prasidh clean bowled his Karnataka teammate Luvnith Sisodia for a three-ball duck to underline his readiness to tackle bigger responsibilities.

However, his spell was not enough for Warriors as Tigers registered a nine-wicket victory in a rain-hit match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Prasidh had also bowled in the KSCA T20 tournament for G. Kasturirangan Memorial Trophy tournament last month.

He took four wickets (4-0-36-4) in that match for Mount Joy Cricket Club against Sir Syed Cricketers.

Prasidh is coming back after a prolonged injury lay-off that saw him missing the action for nearly a year.

The Karnataka pacer last played for India in an ODI match against Zimbabwe on August 20, 2022.

Earlier this year, the 27-year-old Prasidh was ruled out of IPL 2023 with a lumbar stress fracture. He was recuperating at the NCA post the surgery.

Related Topics

M. Prasidh Krishna /

Jasprit Bumrah /

Luvnith Sisodia /

Zimbabwe /

NCA /

Ireland /

India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chelsea vs Liverpool, LIVE: Premier League - CHE 1 - 1 LIV; Diaz opens scoring; Disasi scores equaliser on debut
    Team Sportstar
  2. Prasidh Krishna warms-up for Ireland tour with intense spell in Maharaja Trophy
    PTI
  3. IND vs WI 5th T20I, Live Score: India 123/4; Suryakumar hits fifty
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIDE World Cup: Gukesh to meet Carlsen, Praggnandhaa vs Arjun in quarterfinals; Vidit, Harika play move to tiebreaks
    Rakesh Rao
  5. Gokulam Kerala pips Kerala Blasters 4-3 to win Kerala derby in Durand Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Prasidh Krishna warms-up for Ireland tour with intense spell in Maharaja Trophy
    PTI
  2. Prithvi Shaw slams another hundred after smashing record double-century in One-Day Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs WI 5th T20I, Live Score: India 123/4; Suryakumar hits fifty
    Team Sportstar
  4. PCB appoints sports psychologist Maqbool Babri for Asia Cup
    PTI
  5. IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 5th T20I: India vs West Indies Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads live streaming info 
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chelsea vs Liverpool, LIVE: Premier League - CHE 1 - 1 LIV; Diaz opens scoring; Disasi scores equaliser on debut
    Team Sportstar
  2. Prasidh Krishna warms-up for Ireland tour with intense spell in Maharaja Trophy
    PTI
  3. IND vs WI 5th T20I, Live Score: India 123/4; Suryakumar hits fifty
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIDE World Cup: Gukesh to meet Carlsen, Praggnandhaa vs Arjun in quarterfinals; Vidit, Harika play move to tiebreaks
    Rakesh Rao
  5. Gokulam Kerala pips Kerala Blasters 4-3 to win Kerala derby in Durand Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment