Cricket

Pretoria Capitals full squad list after SA20 player auction

Pretoria Capitals players list: Here’s the updated squad of the Pretoria franchise in the CSA T20 League.

Team Sportstar
20 September, 2022 12:43 IST
Anrich Nortje was among the top picks for Pretoria Capitals at the SA20 Twenty20 auction on Monday.

Anrich Nortje was among the top picks for Pretoria Capitals at the SA20 Twenty20 auction on Monday.

South Africans attracted the highest prices while several leading international players went unsold at the SA20 Twenty20 tournament auction in Cape Town on Monday.

Rising star Tristan Stubbs was bought by Sunrisers Eastern Cape, who paid 9.2 million rand ($540,000) for the middle-order batter to play in the event next January and February.

Some of the key signings by Pretoria Capitals- Delhi Capitals’ franchise in the upcoming CSA T20 league - at the auction include Anrich Nortje, Kusal Mendis, Jimmy Neesham, Rilee Rossouw, and Adil Rashid.

Pretoria Capitals - Full squad
Anrich Nortje, Migael Pretorius, Rilee Rossouw, Phil Salt, Wayne Parnell, Josh Little, Shaun von Berg, Adil Rashid, Cameron Delport, Will Jacks, Theunis de Bruyn, Marco Marais, Phil Salt, Kusal Mendis, Daryn Dupavillon, Jimmy Neesham, Eathan Bosch, Shane Dadswell

