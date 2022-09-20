Pretoria Capitals full squad list after SA20 player auction

South Africans attracted the highest prices while several leading international players went unsold at the SA20 Twenty20 tournament auction in Cape Town on Monday.
Rising star Tristan Stubbs was bought by Sunrisers Eastern Cape, who paid 9.2 million rand ($540,000) for the middle-order batter to play in the event next January and February.
Some of the key signings by Pretoria Capitals- Delhi Capitals’ franchise in the upcoming CSA T20 league - at the auction include Anrich Nortje, Kusal Mendis, Jimmy Neesham, Rilee Rossouw, and Adil Rashid.
Pretoria Capitals - Full squad
Anrich Nortje, Migael Pretorius, Rilee Rossouw, Phil Salt, Wayne Parnell, Josh Little, Shaun von Berg, Adil Rashid, Cameron Delport, Will Jacks, Theunis de Bruyn, Marco Marais, Phil Salt, Kusal Mendis, Daryn Dupavillon, Jimmy Neesham, Eathan Bosch, Shane Dadswell