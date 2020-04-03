Tendulkar to PM Modi: I will use 'Namaste' instead of shaking hands

Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar was among the 49 sports personalities, including the likes of Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli, P. V. Sindhu and Vishwanathan Anand, who interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi via a video conference on Friday.

Tendulkar wants India to stay motivated as it fights the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Tendulkar said: "I had an opportunity to speak with Shri Narendra Modi ji, Shri Kiren Rijiju ji and other sportspersons about our personal views and experiences of how we have been dealing with the lockdown.

"Taking care of our elders who are most vulnerable and using this time to hear from them, their stories and experiences was something the Prime Minister resonated with. He highlighted and reaffirmed my belief that we should not let our guard down after the 14th of April, & how we manage that period will be very critical."

He added: "I also suggested that as much as possible, I will use our way of greeting - saying ‘Namaste’ instead of shaking hands, even after we overcome this pandemic. We also spoke about mental fitness being as important as physical fitness during this phase, and shared what I’m doing at home to keep fit. This is the time for our entire nation to come together and keep each other motivated. Like team spirit wins us games in sports, our nation should work as one team to overcome this!"