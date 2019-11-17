Prithvi Shaw in focus after end of doping suspension

Prithvi Shaw is set to make a comeback in domestic cricket after his doping ban ended on Friday.

Shaw, who was handed an eight-month suspension by the BCCI for a failed dope test found himself in the 15-member Mumbai team for the remaining games of the Syed Musthaq Ali T20 trophy.

But, India batting coach Vikram Rathour feels that Shaw's return into the national team will depend on how he shapes up post his doping suspension.

There were reports of the batsman losing focus during India’s last tour of Australia, where he got injured in a warm-up game.

With Mayank Agarwal making a brilliant start to his Test career and Rohit Sharma also revelling in the opener’s role, it could be a steep climb for the 20-year-old Mumbaikar.

Asked how the team management is planning to bring Shaw back in the side, Rathour said, “Getting back into the team will be the selectors’ decision. As far as team management is concerned, I think he’s a phenomenal player. So let’s see how it goes, how he shapes up after the suspension.”

Shaw has fallen in the pecking order with Shubman Gill being designated as the Indian team’s reserve opener.

Prithvi Shaw during Mumbai's practice session for Mushtaq Ali Trophy at Wankhede stadium on Saturday. - Vivek Bendre

The talented K.L. Rahul remains in the scheme of things along with India A regulars Abhimanyu Easwaran and Priyank Panchal.

“I’m sure he’s working hard and getting ready to come back. And how he gets back will depend on a lot of other factors.”

While Rathour didn’t specify what exactly he meant by other factors, the BCCI brass will certainly watch Shaw’s moves keenly, especially his India U-19 coach Rahul Dravid, who who has been a central figure in mentoring him during his time away from cricket.

Recently, on his 20th birthday, Shaw tweeted that it will be a new Prithvi that the cricketing world will witness.

Shaw, who has played two Test matches became the second youngest Indian to score a hundred on Test debut.