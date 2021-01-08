PSL to start on February 20, final slated for March 22

The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will begin here from February 20 with 34 matches scheduled over a 30-day period between the six franchises, the country's cricket board said on Friday.

The final will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 22.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has restricted the league to only two venues -- Karachi and Lahore -- for the upcoming edition.

READ | IPL: BCCI decides to part ways with IMG

Last year, matches were also held in Multan and Rawalpindi.

The PCB also outlined the steps taken to ensure the tournament is held in a safe environment amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with all foreign players asked to enter Pakistan by February 15 with COVID negative certificates.

"Upon arrival, they will require two more negative PCR tests before being allowed to train and compete in the competition. The asymptomatic players or support staff returning a positive test will have to serve a five-day isolation period with RT-PCR tests on day one and four," the board said in a statement.

The PCB also said that a decision to allow spectators for the tournament at the venues will be taken closer to the tournament.

"With regards to crowd attendances, since COVID-19 is an evolving situation, a decision will be made closer to time though the event organisers are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in close contact with the concerned government officials.

"While preparing the event schedule, the organisers have ensured each side is playing an equal number of day and evening matches," the PCB said.

ALSO READ | South Africa names uncapped seamers Dupavillon, Baartman for Pakistan tour

The National Stadium here will organise the first half of the competition, while the Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium will be the venue of the second half of the competition, including the playoffs.

Defending champion Karachi Kings, who now has a new coach in Herschelle Gibbs, will take on Quetta Gladiators in the opening match.

The PCB also announced that the players draft for the league will take place on January 10 in Lahore.