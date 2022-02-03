Ganguly says playing Ranji Trophy can help Pujara, Rahane

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is hopeful that Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara could return to the domestic grind in a bid to overcome their slump.

Pujara and Rahane have averaged below 30 in Tests since the start of 2020. Both had a disappointing tour of South Africa, save one innings in Johannesburg where they brought all their skill and experience into play to score half-centuries while stitching a counterattacking third-wicket stand of 111.

Ganguly feels playing the Ranji Trophy will help the experienced duo. "They are very good players. Hopefully, they will go back to Ranji Trophy and score a lot of runs - which I am sure they will," Ganguly told Sportstar.

The Ranji Trophy will be held in two phases this time, split by the IPL. The first phase, in February-March, will have all league matches, while the knockout games will be held in June. With the tournament set to begin on February 16, Pujara and Rahane could get some game time ahead of the Sri Lanka Tests.

"I don’t see any problem (for them to go back to domestic cricket after playing so much international cricket). Ranji Trophy is a huge tournament and we have all played the tournament. So, they, too, will go back there and perform. They have played the tournament in the past, when they were only playing Test cricket and were not part of the ODI or limited overs team," Ganguly added.