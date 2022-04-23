Cricket Cricket Pujara hits hundred against Worcestershire in County Championship Pujara reached his ton with a four. He was eventually dismissed for a 206-ball 109. He had earlier scored an unbeaten double against Derbyshire. Team Sportstar 23 April, 2022 16:35 IST Pujara, who has scored more than 6,500 Test runs, has previously had spells in the English domestic game with Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 23 April, 2022 16:35 IST Cheteshwar Pujara, playing for Sussex, scored a 184-ball 101 against Worcestershire on Day 3 of a County Championship, Division 2 game on Saturday.Pujara reached his ton by pulling a short ball from Joe Leach for the 14th four of his innings. He was eventually dismissed for a 206-ball 109. He had earlier scored an unbeaten double against Derbyshire. Pujara became only the second Indian to score a double-century in the County Championship. Mohammad Azharuddin was the first, having scored 212 against Leicestershire in 1991 and 205 against Durham in 1994, both for Derbyshire. Yes, @cheteshwar1!pic.twitter.com/jI5H9vOvpW— Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) April 23, 2022 Pujara slams hundred for Sussex, first in first-class cricket in more than two years The veteran batter has been suffering a lean patch of late. While his last international century came against Australia in January 2019 in Sydney, he managed just 124 runs in six innings in his most recent Test series against South Africa with an average of 20.66.His poor form led to his exclusion from India's Test squad for the Sri Lanka series. He has been averaging 26.29 since the beginning of 2020 in the longest format. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :