Pujara hits hundred against Worcestershire in County Championship

Cheteshwar Pujara, playing for Sussex, scored a 184-ball 101 against Worcestershire on Day 3 of a County Championship, Division 2 game on Saturday.

Pujara reached his ton by pulling a short ball from Joe Leach for the 14th four of his innings. He was eventually dismissed for a 206-ball 109. He had earlier scored an unbeaten double against Derbyshire. Pujara became only the second Indian to score a double-century in the County Championship. Mohammad Azharuddin was the first, having scored 212 against Leicestershire in 1991 and 205 against Durham in 1994, both for Derbyshire.

Pujara slams hundred for Sussex, first in first-class cricket in more than two years

The veteran batter has been suffering a lean patch of late. While his last international century came against Australia in January 2019 in Sydney, he managed just 124 runs in six innings in his most recent Test series against South Africa with an average of 20.66.

His poor form led to his exclusion from India's Test squad for the Sri Lanka series. He has been averaging 26.29 since the beginning of 2020 in the longest format.