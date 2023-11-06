Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023: Punjab beats Baroda to lift maiden title

Punjab beat Baroda by 20 runs to lift its maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium on Monday.
Before this, Punjab played four finals in the history of the tournament, and lost on all four occasions.
More to follow..
Latest on Sportstar
- Angelo Mathews timed out during SL vs BAN: Fourth umpire explains why
- Mumbai City FC vs Al Hilal LIVE Score, MCFC 0-0 HIL AFC Champions League updates: Game is level at half time
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Highlights, PUN vs BAR final: Anmolpreet’s hundred, Arshdeep four-for guide Punjab to 20-run win over Baroda and maiden SMAT title
- BAN vs SL LIVE score, ICC World Cup 2023 updates: Shakib smashes 50 to put Bangladesh in control vs Sri Lanka; BAN 161/2
- Mumbai City vs Al Hilal LIVE Streaming Info: AFC Champions League 2023-24: When and where to watch Neymar’s side play, Preview and more
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE