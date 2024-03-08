MagazineBuy Print

Punjab Kings announces partnership with Shikhar Dhawan Foundation & M3M Foundation

In an innovative scholarship, the M3M Foundation, with Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, will commit support to one girl child for her vocational education for every 25 runs scored or 3 wickets taken by Punjab Kings during its home games.

Published : Mar 08, 2024 15:51 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan.
Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

On International Women’s Day, Indian Premier League franchise Punjab Kings announced its partnership with Shikhar Dhawan Foundation & M3M Foundation to support girl child education and skills.

As part of the partnership, the Kings will help in amplifying the initiative with its implementation partners.

In an innovative scholarship, the M3M Foundation, with Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, will commit support to one girl child for her vocational education for every 25 runs scored or 3 wickets taken by Punjab Kings during its home games.

Through the initiative, the organisation will offer vocational education support to 111 girls for up to Rs. 5 Lakhs, covering a total amount of Rs. 5.55 crore over the next five years.

Speaking on the initiative, Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan said, “I am delighted that my IPL franchise decided to partner with our cause and amplify our initiative in such a unique and interesting way. With the support of our Shers, we hope to secure the future of young girls in the country and to ensure our aid reaches those who are in need to have a sustainable future.”

“This is a wonderful initiative, and we are delighted to do our part in enabling equal opportunities to each one. We are confident that we will be able to help those in need, and we hope to create a society where all girls can spread their wings and achieve their dreams,” said KPH Dream Cricket Limited CEO Mr. Satish Menon

Punjab Kings /

Shikhar Dhawan

