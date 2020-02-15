Quinton de Kock hits fastest T20I fifty among South African batsmen

Wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock scored the quickest half-century in T20Is among South African batsmen on Friday. He scored a 22-ball 65 against England, having reached 50 in 17 deliveries, in the second T20I of a three-match series in Durban.

His efforts went in vain as the Proteas lost the match by two runs. It finished on 202 for 7, chasing 205 to win.

De Kock topped his own mark as AB de Villiers and De Kock had held the record before this knock. They both took 21 deliveries to score 50, in two different games in 2016.

The 27-year-old finds himself joint-sixth among batsmen from all nations with the fastest fifty. The list is led by former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who took 12 balls for his 50 in a 2007 World T20 contest against England. Miza Hasan of Australia comes second in the list after he scored a 13-ball 50 against Luxembourg in 2019. Colin Munro (14) comes third and is followed by Faisal Khan (15), and Shai Hope (16).

Ireland’s Paul Stirling, Netherlands’ Stephan Myburgh and West Indies’ Chris Gayle are all tied in the sixth spot with De Kock, having all taken 17 deliveries for their 50.

De Kock, currently the South Africa captain in limited-overs internationals, has so far scored five half-centuries in his T20I career. He has 1,114 runs from 40 matches.