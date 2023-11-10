MagazineBuy Print

Ravindra, Matthews claim ICC Player of the Month award for October

Ravindra, the 23-year-old Blackcaps batter, claimed his first Men’s Player of the Month award.

Published : Nov 10, 2023 11:46 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
New Zealand’s batter Rachin Ravindra.
New Zealand’s batter Rachin Ravindra. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

New Zealand’s batter Rachin Ravindra. | Photo Credit: PTI

New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra and West Indies’ Hayley Matthews announced on Friday the ICC Men’s and Women’s Player of the Month award for October 2023.

Ravindra, the 23-year-old Blackcaps batter, claimed his first Men’s Player of the Month award, showcasing exceptional form in the World Cup 2023 group stages. His remarkable 406 runs at an average of 81.20 included a superb 123 not out against England and a blazing 116 against Australia.

Hayley Matthews of the West Indies.
Hayley Matthews of the West Indies. | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

Hayley Matthews of the West Indies. | Photo Credit: AFP

Matthews, the top-ranked all-rounder in the women’s T20I rankings, secured her second Women’s Player of the Month award. She led West Indies with scintillating performances in the T20I series against Australia, amassing 310 runs at an average of 155, with a standout unbeaten 132.

Ravindra beat competition from top World Cup performers like Jasprit Bumrah and Quinton de Kock, while Matthews triumphed over contenders Nahida Akhter and Amelia Kerr.

