Rahane retained as Mumbai captain for Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy

The squad also features left-handed explosive batter Yashasvi Jaiswal and all-rounder Shivam Dube, who are currently on national duty in the Asian Games.

Published : Oct 06, 2023 17:53 IST , MJUMBAI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Mumbai captain Ajnkya Rahane scored 54 against Services and won by 17 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy in Nehru Stadium in Guwahati on Friday, November 05, 2021.
Mumbai captain Ajnkya Rahane scored 54 against Services and won by 17 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy in Nehru Stadium in Guwahati on Friday, November 05, 2021. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu
Mumbai captain Ajnkya Rahane scored 54 against Services and won by 17 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy in Nehru Stadium in Guwahati on Friday, November 05, 2021. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu

Ajinkya Rahane was on Friday retained as captain, while all-rounder Shams Mulani named his deputy as Mumbai announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

The tournament will be held at five different venues from October 16 to November 6.

Mumbai won the previous edition of India’s premier domestic T20 cricket competition last season, defeating Himachal Pradesh by three wickets in the final at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

ALSO READ: Yash Dull named captain as Delhi announces squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

The squad also features left-handed explosive batter Yashasvi Jaiswal and all-rounder Shivam Dube, who are currently on national duty in the Asian Games. India beat Bangladesh on Friday to make the final of the event.

Defending champion Mumbai will face Meghalaya on October 17 in their first match of the tournament.

Mumbai is placed in the eight-team Group A of the T20 competition. The other teams in the group are Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Hyderabad, Baroda, Jammu & Kashmir, Mizoram and Meghalaya.

The league stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament will be held at Mohali, Mumbai, Ranchi, Jaipur and Dehradun whereas all knockout matches will be played in Mohali from October 31 to November 6.

Mumbai squad
Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shams Mulani (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prasad Pawar, Hardik Tamore, Tanush Kotian, Atharva Ankolekar, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohit Awasthi, Royston Dias, Ajit Yadav, Sairaj Patil.

Related Topics

Ajinkya Rahane /

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

