ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill, down with fever, to undergo dengue tests

Gill didn’t attend team’s training session on Thursday due to illness and is likely be ruled out of the Sunday’s game.

Published : Oct 06, 2023 13:25 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Shubman Gill arrives in Chennai ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup.
FILE PHOTO: India's Shubman Gill arrives in Chennai ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Shubman Gill arrives in Chennai ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup. | Photo Credit: PTI

Star India opener Shubman Gill is down with fever and will undergo tests for dengue ahead of the opening match of ICC ODI World Cup against Australia on October 8 here at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Gill didn’t attend team’s training session on Thursday due to illness and is likely be ruled out of the Sunday’s game.

According to the broadcasters, Gill is down with flu and will be tested for dengue on Friday.

Also read | ICC World Cup 2023: India prepares for intense Aussie challenge during training session in Chennai

If Gill, who is the top-scorer in ODIs in 2023, doesn’t play, either of Ishan Kishan or KL Rahul could be slotted in the opener’s slot with Rohit Sharma.

Both Ishan and Rahul had a hit in the nets on Thursday. Rahul had an extended net session where the wicketkeeper-batter was seen practicing slog hits and ramp shots. Ishan too batted close to 30 minutes.

- More to follow

