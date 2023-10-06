Yash Dull named captain as Delhi announces squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull will lead a 19-member Delhi squad in the country’s premier domestic T20 tournament, the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament to be held from October 16 to November 6.

The squad announced by the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Thursday also features India pacer Ishant Sharma, IPL rising star Ayush Badoni, Lalit Yadav and speedster Navdeep Saini.

Right-hand batter Himmat Singh will be Dhull’s deputy.

Delhi will play its first match against Uttar Pradesh on the opening day at Dehradun.