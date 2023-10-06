MagazineBuy Print

Yash Dull named captain as Delhi announces squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

The squad announced by the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Thursday also features India pacer Ishant Sharma, IPL rising star Ayush Badoni, Lalit Yadav and speedster Navdeep Saini.

Published : Oct 06, 2023 15:39 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Yash Dhull will lead Delhi in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
FILE PHOTO: Yash Dhull will lead Delhi in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. | Photo Credit: BCCI X
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Yash Dhull will lead Delhi in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. | Photo Credit: BCCI X

Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull will lead a 19-member Delhi squad in the country’s premier domestic T20 tournament, the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament to be held from October 16 to November 6.

The squad announced by the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Thursday also features India pacer Ishant Sharma, IPL rising star Ayush Badoni, Lalit Yadav and speedster Navdeep Saini.

Right-hand batter Himmat Singh will be Dhull’s deputy.

Follow | Team India sweats it out in Chennai ahead of World Cup opener vs Australia

Delhi will play its first match against Uttar Pradesh on the opening day at Dehradun.

Delhi Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy squad
Delhi squad: Yash Dhul(c), Priyansh Arya, Anuj Rawat(wk), Himmat Singh(vc), Ayush Badoni, Kshitiz Sharma, Dev Lakra, Ishant Sharma, Navdeep Sani, Harshit Rana, Pranshu Vijayran, Lalit Yadav, Shivank Vashisth, Hrithik Shokeen, Suyash Sharma, Lakshay Thareja(wk), Mayank Yadav, Vaibhav Sharma, Jonty Sindhu.

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
