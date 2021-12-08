Cricket Cricket Rahane named in India squad for South Africa Tests, replaced by Rohit as vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara retained their places in the 18-man Indian Test squad for the tour of South Africa. Team Sportstar 08 December, 2021 19:20 IST India batter Ajinkya Rahane ahs struggled for form of late. - PTI Team Sportstar 08 December, 2021 19:20 IST Rohit Sharma has replaced the under-fire Ajinkya Rahane as the vice-captain of the Test team but the middle-order batter has retained his place in the in the 18-man Indian squad for the tour of South Africa.After a break from the two Tests at home against New Zealand, pacers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, and wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant made their returns.The injured trio of Shubman Gill, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja did not make the cut.Squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.Standby Players: Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla.More to follow... Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :