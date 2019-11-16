Cricket Cricket Rajat Sharma resigns as DDCA president Rajat Sharma called time on his 20-month tenure citing his inability to continue amidst “various pulls and pressures” within the DDCA. Vijay Lokapally New Delhi 16 November, 2019 11:34 IST Sharma had joined cricket administration after receiving active backing from former finance minister late Arun Jaitley. - Twitter Vijay Lokapally New Delhi 16 November, 2019 11:34 IST Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rajat Sharma on Saturday resigned from his post due to differences with some key members of the Apex Council. He cited “various pulls and pressures" as the reasons for his decision.“The cricket administration here is full of pulls and pressures all the time. I feel that vested interests are always actively working against the interest of cricket.“It seems that it may not be possible to carry on in DDCA with my principles of integrity, honesty and transparency, which I am not willing to compromise at any cost,” he said in a statement.Rajat’s tenure had begun on July 2, 2018. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.