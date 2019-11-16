Rajat Sharma resigns as DDCA president

Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rajat Sharma on Saturday resigned from his post due to differences with some key members of the Apex Council. He cited “various pulls and pressures" as the reasons for his decision.

“The cricket administration here is full of pulls and pressures all the time. I feel that vested interests are always actively working against the interest of cricket.

“It seems that it may not be possible to carry on in DDCA with my principles of integrity, honesty and transparency, which I am not willing to compromise at any cost,” he said in a statement.

Rajat’s tenure had begun on July 2, 2018.