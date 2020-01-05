Karun Nair: Beating Mumbai in Mumbai, no better feeling than that

While Karun Nair, the Karnataka captain, wore a content look on his face after his team completed a five-wicket win over Mumbai on the third day of the Ranji Trophy Group B tie, his Mumbai counterpart Suryakumar Yadav had virtually no place to hide after suffering a second consecutive three-day loss.

Karun was elated with beating Mumbai and getting Karnataka’s campaign back on track after conceding the lead to Himachal Pradesh last week.

“Beating Mumbai in Mumbai, no better feeling than that. The confidence that all the boys will get from this is amazing. It’s time for us to push on and make sure we keep this momentum with us,” he said.

“Blips will keep happening with any team but it’s important how you come back and we have come back strongly,”

Surya, on the other hand, hoped that his teammates would show character in the latter half of the tournament, despite the team set to miss its captain, Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw for at least the next three matches. While Yadav and Shaw are selected for India A’s tour to New Zealand, Rahane will head to Bengaluru to prepare for next month’s Test series in New Zealand.

“Like against Railways we failed to score big due to lack of application. We could have done better in all departments. We failed as a unit,” Surya said.

“It’s a difficult situation to address but it’s just the third game. Looking at history we have always come back stronger and we will come back stronger.”