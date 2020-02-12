Ranji Trophy 2019:20 - Round 9 LIVE: Prasidh strikes to give Karnataka early breakthrough

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Round 9 matches of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 where teams battle to book a place in the quarterfinals.

Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra: Steady start by the Tamil Nadu openers after opting to bat first. Abhinav Mukund and L. Suryaprakash will hope to see off the new ball. Tamil Nadu 16/0

Our correspondent Shreedutta Chidananda with an update: And a wicket for Prasidh here. The ball leapt off a good length and surprised Kedar Devdhar. He fended at it and the catch was taken by R. Samarth at third slip. So Prasidh gets a wicket 11 balls into his comeback.

Our correspondent Shreedutta Chidananda with an update: Karnataka has won the toss and opted to field first against Baroda. Prasidh Krishna is back after a three-month injury-forced absence. He is sharing the new ball with Mithun. Looked sharp in his very first over.

Our correspondent V.V. Subrahmanyam with an update: Vidarbha won the toss and put Hyderabad in to bat and the home team expects a good start from Akshath Reddy and Tanmay Agarwal.

Our correspondent Nandakumar Marar with an update: Mumbai opt to bat after winning toss against Madhya Pradesh at the Wankhede stadium. Greg Davidson from Australia is one of two umpires. Nandan is second umpire. Aakarshit Gomel gets a look in as opener, in place of Jay Bista. Bhupen Lalwani also makes way for Hardik Tamore

Our correspondent Ayan Acharya reports from Patiala: Bengal coach Arun Lal had a good look at the Patiala pitch yesterday and he didn't look too convinced by the state of it. The last match here got over in under four days. This being a crucial game for both sides, a two day finish on a dust bowl is the last thing they want.

Punjab vs Bengal: Bengal won the toss and elected to bat.

Gujarat vs Andhra: Andhra won the toss and elected to bat.

Uttar Pradesh vs Himachal: Uttar Pradesh won the toss and elected to field.

Mizoram vs Goa: Mizoram won the toss and elected to field.

Odisha vs Jharkhand: Jharkhand won the toss and elected to field.

Chhattisgarh vs Services: Services won the toss and elected to field.

Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra: Tamil Nadu won the toss and elected to bat first.

The Preview | Ayan Acharya in Patiala

Ranji Trophy: Bengal, Punjab clash for knockout berth

The Ranji trophy is approaching its business end and the race for the quarterfinal berths is heating up. The ninth and final round begins on Wednesday, with Punjab taking on Bengal at the Dhruve Pandove Stadium in Patiala.

Currently, Bengal (26 points) is fourth on the combined Elite A and B table with Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Karnataka trying to sneak past it. Saurashtra and Gujarat have already qualified for the quarterfinals.

Manoj Tiwary (503 runs from 9 innings) has been the fulcrum around which Bengal's batting has revolved. Against Hyderabad, Tiwary became only the second Bengal batsman, after Devang Gandhi's 323 in 1998-99, to make a first class triple hundred. His innings allowed Bengal to romp to a bonus point victory, and kept its knockout hopes alive. However, he has struggled for batting form since and will hope to dig deep here.

Bengal has momentum on its side after Shahbaz Ahmed's stunning unbeaten 61 steered it to an improbable two-wicket win against Rajasthan in the last match.

Ranji Trophy: Race wide open for most quarterfinal spots

Mumbai has won the Ranji Trophy 41 times. To make it 42, it will have to wait until next year at least.

Although there is still a round of matches to go, it is safe to say Mumbai will not make it to the quarterfinals this season. That is because Mumbai failed in its desperate bid to force a win against Saurashtra on Friday in Rajkot. Only on February 15, when the matches in the last round conclude, would we know the final list of the quarterfinalists.

Saurashtra and Gujarat have already done booked their places in the last eight, with another game in hand.

The top five teams, out of the 18 from the top tier, combining Groups A and B, will reach the quarterfinals. Going into the final round, Gujarat is leading the table with 29 points, followed by Saurashtra on 28. The race for the remaining three spots is wide open, though. Andhra, which is placed third currently with 27 points, looks the best-placed to claim one of those berths. Even if it loses its away game to Gujarat, it will still have chances to go through.