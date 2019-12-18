Cricket Ranji Trophy LIVE - Round 2, Day 2: Vidarbha, TN, Kerala dominant Get the Ranji Trophy live score, updates and commentary from day two of the second round of the 2019-20 season, with Vidarbha, Kerala and TN in the ascendancy. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 18 December, 2019 09:05 IST R. Ashwin took five wickets to rattle Himachal Pradesh. Photo: G. Karthikeyan Team Sportstar Last Updated: 18 December, 2019 09:05 IST Hello, and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of day two of the second round of Ranji Trophy 2019-20. LIVE UPDATESJharkhand vs Assam in Ranchi: Jharkhand has begun its first innings after bowling out Assam for 162 in 56.5 overs. Left-arm orthodox spinner Anukul Roy was the pick of the Jharkhand bowlers with figures of 10.1-1-28-4.