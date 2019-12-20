Ranji Trophy LIVE: Round 2, Day 4 - Umesh Yadav in focus as Vidarbha eyes outright win

Hello, and welcome to the live coverage of the of day four of the second round of Ranji Trophy 2019-20.

Odisha vs Services in Cuttack: Having conceded a first-innings lead, Odisha needs to bat out the final day to salvage three points. It is 96 for four, trailing Services by a further 173 runs. Captain Rajat Paliwal is batting on 12 with Vikas Hathwala new to the crease.

Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh in Hubli: Karnataka leg-break bowler Shreyas Gopal, in an interview with official broadcaster Star Sports, says "it'd be negative for us think only of three points from the match", indicating that his team will try to enforce a win.

Vidarbha vs Rajasthan in Nagpur: Vidarbha, with a lead of 238 runs over Rajasthan, needs seven wickets for an outright win that will earn it six points after being held to a draw by Andhra in its opening match.

The focus will be on India international Umesh Yadav, who impressed with a five-wicket haul in the first innings as Vidarbha aims for an outright win against Rajasthan. Similarly, Odisha and Punjab too have a chance to pocket full points.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu suffered a crushing defeat against Himachal and India international R Ashwin minced no words as he spoke about his team's downfall.

Kerala’s batting imploded for the second time, but it was more dramatic in the second innings, as Bengal registered an eight-wicket win inside three days in the Ranji Trophy Elite A & B Group match at the KCA-St. Xavier’s College ground on Thursday.

It was payback time for Bengal, which extracted sweet revenge after the humiliating defeat it suffered against Kerala at the Eden Gardens last season.

— Here's how all the matches stand at stumps on day three:

RESULTS 1. Bengal 50 for 2 and 307 beat Kerala 239 and 115 by eight wickets. 2. HP 158 and 154 beat TN 96 and 145 by 71 runs. 3. Haryana 242 beat Tripura 68 and 49 by an innings and 125 runs. 4. Puducherry 446 for 8 dec. beat Sikkim 65 and 112. 5. Manipur 116 and 216 lost to Nagaland 400 by an innings and 68 runs.