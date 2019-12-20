Cricket Ranji Trophy LIVE: Round 2, Day 4 - Umesh Yadav in focus as Vidarbha eyes outright win Catch all the live scores and updates of day four, round two of the Ranji Trophy matches with Odisha, Vidarbha and Punjab aiming for outright wins. Team Sportstar CHENNAI Last Updated: 20 December, 2019 09:20 IST After picking a five-wicket haul in the first innings, Umesh Yadav will be gunning for more against Rajasthan on the final day. - PTI Team Sportstar CHENNAI Last Updated: 20 December, 2019 09:20 IST Hello, and welcome to the live coverage of the of day four of the second round of Ranji Trophy 2019-20. LIVE UPDATESOdisha vs Services in Cuttack: Having conceded a first-innings lead, Odisha needs to bat out the final day to salvage three points. It is 96 for four, trailing Services by a further 173 runs. Captain Rajat Paliwal is batting on 12 with Vikas Hathwala new to the crease. Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh in Hubli: Karnataka leg-break bowler Shreyas Gopal, in an interview with official broadcaster Star Sports, says "it'd be negative for us think only of three points from the match", indicating that his team will try to enforce a win. Vidarbha vs Rajasthan in Nagpur: Vidarbha, with a lead of 238 runs over Rajasthan, needs seven wickets for an outright win that will earn it six points after being held to a draw by Andhra in its opening match. Stay tuned as the day's proceedings will begin in a while from now.The focus will be on India international Umesh Yadav, who impressed with a five-wicket haul in the first innings as Vidarbha aims for an outright win against Rajasthan. Similarly, Odisha and Punjab too have a chance to pocket full points.Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu suffered a crushing defeat against Himachal and India international R Ashwin minced no words as he spoke about his team's downfall.R. Ashwin: Tamil Nadu suffering from inexperienceRanji Trophy: Spinners help Bengal trounce KeralaKerala’s batting imploded for the second time, but it was more dramatic in the second innings, as Bengal registered an eight-wicket win inside three days in the Ranji Trophy Elite A & B Group match at the KCA-St. Xavier’s College ground on Thursday.Ranji Trophy | Round 2, Day 3 | As it HappenedIt was payback time for Bengal, which extracted sweet revenge after the humiliating defeat it suffered against Kerala at the Eden Gardens last season.— Here's how all the matches stand at stumps on day three:RESULTS1. Bengal 50 for 2 and 307 beat Kerala 239 and 115 by eight wickets.2. HP 158 and 154 beat TN 96 and 145 by 71 runs.3. Haryana 242 beat Tripura 68 and 49 by an innings and 125 runs.4. Puducherry 446 for 8 dec. beat Sikkim 65 and 112.5. Manipur 116 and 216 lost to Nagaland 400 by an innings and 68 runs.STUMPS1. Services 86 for 3 and 271 trails Odisha 540 by 183 runs.2. Uttarakhand 174 for 3 and 120 trails Chhattisgarh 520 for 7 dec. by 226 runs.3. Hyderabad 242 and 30 for 5 trails Punjab 443 for 6 dec. by 171 runs.4. Rajasthan 260 and 12 for 3 trails Vidarbha 510 for 8 by 238 runs.5. Delhi 215 and 89 for 6 trails Andhra by 64 runs.6. UP 289 and 29 for 1 trails Karnataka 321 by 11 runs.7. Baroda 222 and 114 for 4 needs 60 runs to defeat Madhya Pradesh 125 and 270.8. Railways 248 and 27 for 1 trails Saurashtra 479 for 9 by 204 runs.9. Maharashtra 109 and 192 for 5 needs 172 runs to defeat J&K 209 and 263.10. Bihar 115 and 4 for 0 trails Chandigarh 420 by 301 runs.11. Meghalaya 203 and 145 for 5 trails Goa 463 by 115 runs.12. Arunachal Pradesh 343 and 143 for 3 trails Mizoram 620 for 9 dec. by 134 runs.