Ranji Trophy- Round 6, Day 1 Live: Bowlers put Mumbai, TN on top

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of day one of the sixth round of Ranji Trophy 2019-20 season.

Kerala vs Rajasthan in Trivandrum: Our reporter at the venue, Praveen Chandran, updates: It's lunch. Kerala 63/6. The Rajasthan spinners have kept it tight. Kerala batsmen have got out playing bad shots and would be disappointed.

Mumbai vs UP at Wankhede Stadium: Amol Karhadkar updates: Akshdeep Nath's flurry of boundaries (35*) means Uttar Pradesh recover to take lunch at 101/3. Mohd Saif, UP's leading run-scorer for the season, is on 18

Kerala vs Rajasthan in Trivandrum: Our reporter at the venue, Praveen Chandran, updates: Jalaj perishes; plays the cross batted sweep off Arjit Gupta and is rapped on pads. The appeal is upheld by umpire Ravi though Jalaj shows his bat. Kerala slips to 56/6

Kerala vs Rajasthan in Trivandrum: Our reporter at the venue, Praveen Chandran, updates: "Rohan Prem's stay ends caught at slips by Ashok Meneria off Arjit Gupta. Kerala 47/4. Spinners getting encouraging help from the surface. Azharuddeen attempts an ambitious shot too early and ends up giving an overhead catch to Aditya Garhwal at first slip off S.K. Sharma. Kerala 48/5"

Bengal vs Hyderabad in Kalyani: Our reporter at the venue, P.K. Ajith Kumar, updates: "It's lunch at Kalyani, where the sun is still struggling to come out. Bengal should be fairly pleased after batting first on winning the toss: 132 for three from 32 overs -- that's a run-rate of 4.25. Manoj Tiwary is the man mainly responsible for that. He is not out on 54 off 71 balls; he has looked good, though he gave a chance off Ravi Teja in the covers when he was on 48. With him is Anustup Majumdar (37 not out, 56b). They have added 76 for the unfinished fourth wicket so far; the host would not want that partnership anytime soon."

Tamil Nadu vs Railways at Chepauk: Having chosen to bat first after winning the toss, Railways is 60 for eight! M. Siddarth has taken four wickets, R. Ashwin with three.

Mumbai vs UP at Wankhede Stadium: Having chosen to bat first after winning the toss, UP is 48 for three! Almas Shaukat, Aryan Juyal, and Umang Sharma are the batsmen dismissed. Akshdeep Nath and Mohammad Saif are the two new batsmen. Our reporter at the venue, Amol Karhadkar, adds: "Three wickets for 12 runs in 5 overs means Mumbai have ensured Uttar Pradesh's decision to bat first is not really justified. 48/3"

Ankit Rajpoot wins the toss and Uttar Pradesh elect to bat. One change for Mumbai: Akash Parkar replaces Vinayak Bhoir #RanjiTrophy #MUMvsUP @sportstarweb pic.twitter.com/Knmy7hBuJm — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) January 19, 2020

Kerala vs Rajasthan in Trivandrum: Our reporter at the venue, Praveen Chandran, updates: "Rajasthan spinners had looked innocuous until Sachin Baby plays an ugly shot to miss a straight ball from left arm spinner Sharma and is bowled. Kerala 27/3"

Delhi vs Vidarbha at Arun Jaitley Stadium: Defending champion Vidarbha is 53 for three having been put in to bat by Delhi captain Dhruv Shorey. Captain and opening batsman Faiz Fazal, Sanjay Ramaswamy and Ganesh Sathish are the batsmen dismissed. Veteran Wasim Jaffer is off to a start, batting on 20, while Mohit Kale has joined him.

Bengal vs Hyderabad in Kalyani: Our reporter at the venue, P.K. Ajith Kumar, updates: "Manoj Tiwary seems to be a man in hurry here at Kalyani, where the brisk breeze ensures the morning stays cold. Bengal, after choosing to bat first, are 99 for three in the 21st over. Tiwary is not out on 43 off 46 balls, having hit a couple of sixes and five fours. After losing the wickets of Abhishek Raman, in the opening over, captain Abhimanyu Easwaran, on whose head the crown appears to lie uneasily, and debutant Kazi Saifi, the host needs Tiwary to play a big innings here. A wicket each for the two seaming Ravis -- Kiran and Teja -- and off-spinner Saaekth Sai Ram, who was strangely taken off right after dismissing Saifi in his first over."

Madhya Pradesh vs Saurashtra in Indore: Put in to bat by MP captain Naman Ojha, Saurashtra is 17 for one after 11 overs. Wicketkeeper-batsman Snell Patel has been dismissed for 0, D. Chauhan has joined Harvik Desai, the set batsman batting on 13.

Himachal vs Baroda in Dharamsala: Himachal is 26 for one having been put in to bat by Baroda. Raghav Dhawan is the batsman dismissed by Meriwala. Prashant Chopra (13 not out) and Vashisht (11 not out) have strung a 25-run partnership together since the early wicket.

Kerala vs Rajasthan in Trivandrum: Our reporter at the venue, Praveen Chandran, updates: R.R. Singh strikes, debutant Rohan Kunnummal departs, caught behind for 8. Kerala 12 for two.

Assam v Maharashtra in Guwahati: Maharashtra, having been put in to bat, is 53 for five! Captain Ankit Bawne is batting with Azim Kazi as they look to resurrect the innings. Ranjeet Mali (3) and Arup Das (2) have taken the five wickets to fall.

Meghalaya vs Manipur in Mangaldai: Having chosen to bowl first, Manipur struck early, reducing Meghalaya to 5 for three! Tengchan (0), Purajit (0) and Dippu (2) are the batsmen dismissed, but Ravi Teja and captain Punit Bisht have put on a 36-run partnership for the fourth wicket so far. Rex has taken all three wickets to fall.

Nagaland vs Bihar in Sovima: Nagaland, having chosen to bat first, is 20 for two. Openers Temjentoshi and Sedezhalie have been dismissed by Abhijeet. S.S. Mundhe and captain R. Jonathan look to rebuild.

Bengal vs Hyderabad in Kalyani: Bengal as lost its openers - Abhimanyu Easwaran and Abhishek Raman - early after winning the toss and choosing to bat first. It is 52 for two with Kazi Saifi and Manoj Tiwary having put together 30 runs for the third wicket so far.

Kerala vs Rajasthan in Trivandrum: Our reporter at the venue, Praveen Chandran, updates: Kerala loses its first wicket, Vishnu Vinod taken smartly at point by C.P. Singh off A.V. Choudhary for a duck. Kerala 8 for one. Rohan Prem joins Rohan Kunnummal.