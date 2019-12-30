Ranji Trophy: Rahane, Shaw to play against Karnataka

Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw will turn up for Mumbai in its Ranji Trophy game against heavyweight Karnataka.

The two were named in the 15-member squad announced by the association on its website on Monday.

The game will be played at the Bandra Kurla Complex from January 3.

Both Shaw and Rahane played the previous games against Baroda and Railways.

Shaw had hit a blazing double hundred against Baroda in the lung-opener but faltered in both the essays against Railways at the Wankhede Stadium. This could possibly be the last game Shaw plays for the time being as he then heads to New Zealand with the India A squad.

Rahane also had a horrendous time with the bat against Railways.

Mumbai had won the game against Baroda while lost to Railways by 10 wickets.

Rahane, who has played 63 Tests, will be playing consecutive Ranji games after a long time.

Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube, who were criticised heavily for not playing the last Ranji games, have not been named in the squad as they are away on India duty.

Pacer Shardul Thakur, who is also called up to the Indian team, is not named in the squad either.