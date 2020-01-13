Ranji Trophy: Abhijeet grabs 10, Bihar routs Manipur in three days

Medium pacer Abhijeet Saket returned with a career-best match haul of 10 wickets to power Bihar to an innings and 183-run victory over Manipur in the Ranji Trophy Plate group fixture here on Monday.

Abhijeet, who had claimed 7/12 against Mizoram in the last outing, was again at his best this morning, grabbing 7/43 as Manipur was skittled out for 94 with only two of their batsmen getting to double digits.

Following on, Manipur fought better with No. 8 Rex Rajkumar waging a lone battle during his 77 not out, but Shivam Kumar (4/68) and Abhijeet (3/35) shared seven wickets between them to bundle them out for 154 in 43.5 overs, handing Bihar their second victory.

The 24-year-old claimed a career-best match haul of 10/78 in his fourth appearance. He now has 21 wickets at an average of 12.14.

Bihar opener Indrajit Kumar, who laid the foundation with his 134 on the opening day, was adjudged Man of the Match.

Bihar now has 15 points from four matches to be at fourth place, while Manipur has 12 from five games.