Cricket Cricket Ranji Trophy: Abhijeet grabs 10, Bihar routs Manipur in three days Abhijeet Saket returned with a career-best match haul of 10 wickets to power Bihar to a victory by an innings and 183 runs over Manipur. PTI Balurghat (West Bengal) 13 January, 2020 20:31 IST Medium pacer Abhijeet Saket returned with a career-best match haul of 10 wickets to power Bihar to an innings and 183-run victory over Manipur in the Ranji Trophy Plate group fixture here on Monday.Abhijeet, who had claimed 7/12 against Mizoram in the last outing, was again at his best this morning, grabbing 7/43 as Manipur was skittled out for 94 with only two of their batsmen getting to double digits.Following on, Manipur fought better with No. 8 Rex Rajkumar waging a lone battle during his 77 not out, but Shivam Kumar (4/68) and Abhijeet (3/35) shared seven wickets between them to bundle them out for 154 in 43.5 overs, handing Bihar their second victory.Ranji Trophy Round 5, Day 3 HIGHLIGHTSThe 24-year-old claimed a career-best match haul of 10/78 in his fourth appearance. He now has 21 wickets at an average of 12.14.Bihar opener Indrajit Kumar, who laid the foundation with his 134 on the opening day, was adjudged Man of the Match.Bihar now has 15 points from four matches to be at fourth place, while Manipur has 12 from five games.Brief ScoresIn Balurghat: Bihar 431. Manipur 94; 38.1 overs (Abhijeet Saket 7/43) and following on 154; 43/5 overs (Rex Rajkumar 77; Shivam Kumar 4/68, Saket 3/35). Bihar won by an innings and 183 runs. Points: Bihar 7, Manipur 0In Sovima: Nagaland 534/7 declared and 10 for no loss. Arunachal Pradesh 460; 118.5 overs (Rahul Dalal 267 not out, Akhilesh Sahani 65; Imliwati Lemtur 5/123, Shrikant Mundhe 4/96)In Chandigarh: Sikkim 264 and 69/3; 26 overs. Chandigarh 360; 97.4 overs (Gurinder Singh 99, Bipul Sharma 58, Raman Bishnoi 51, Uday Kaul 44; Iqbal Abdulla 4/89, Ishwar Chaudhary 4/105)In Puducherry: Goa 270 and 229/5; 83 overs (Snehal Kauthankar 64 batting, Smit Patel 60, Darshan Misal 48 batting). Puducherry 260In Kolkata: Meghalaya 662/4 declared; 125 overs (Sanjay Yadav 254 not out, D.B. Ravi Teja 204 not out, Dipu Sangma 114). Mizoram 114/7; 55 overs