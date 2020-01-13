Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Jaydev Unadkat hopeful of India call-up

With the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and others forming a truly world-class fast bowling unit, left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat realises that it will be difficult for him to break into the Indian team.

That is not to say that Unadkat will not give it his best effort. The left-arm seamer has been in terrific form for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy, taking two six-wicket hauls, a fifer and a four-for so far.

“It is difficult to break into the Indian team now. This is best pace attack that India has ever had. I get inspired watching our guys bowling great spells in international matches. I'm in peak form, but I cannot demand a place in the national team on the basis of my domestic performance. All I can do is to keep this form going, so that when the opportunity arises, I will hopefully get called up,” Unadkat said after recording a five-for against Karnataka here on Monday.

ALSO READ| Recalled Dwayne Bravo can be a 'mentor' for Windies death bowlers



The Saurashtra captain last wore the India jersey around two years ago, in a T20I against Bangladesh. He has had a stop-start international career, though he is keen to prove that he belongs at the top level. “I am not a guy who cribs when dropped. I will instead think about things that I have to improve, so that I don’t give them a chance to drop me the next time,” Unadkat said.



The 28-year-old could grab national attention with a good show in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL). He was picked by Rajasthan Royals for ₹3 crore - a handsome price that Unadkat feels could work against him.

“The price tag has been worrying me, because people judge your on-field performances in relation to your price tag. That was happened to me in earlier seasons. But yes, a great IPL can turn things around. It is an important tournament, which has helped me get a spot in the Indian team in the past,” Unadkat said.