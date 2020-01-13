Turner looks for inspiration from his last tour of India

When Australia toured India for a limited-overs series last year, Ashton Turner turned out to be one of the major highlights.

The lanky, right-handed batsman made his presence felt with an unbeaten knock of 84 off 43 balls to help Australia chase a record 359 in Mohali. The win spurred the team for a fightback in the series, which it won 3-2.

Turner had to warm the bench in the following ODI series against Pakistan. He even had a disastrous outing in the Indian Premier League, where he scored just three runs in four games for Rajasthan Royals.

As his team gears up for another ODI series against India, Turner is confident of leaving a mark on this tour.

“Last time, I had a really enjoyable trip and some personal success and some team success. That’s my experience in ODI cricket so far and those are the experiences I will have to draw from,” Turner said on Monday.

The 25-year-old admits that it was the innings in Mohali that gave him and the team enough confidence, as "it is difficult for touring teams to come to India and win series”.

Even though it’s been nearly an year since he last played for the ODI side, that’s not a concern for Turner. “The only pressure I have is the pressure I have put on myself. The motivation of playing for Australia, is the motivation for the series. Every one knows that opportunity to represent country doesn’t come everyday, but when you get a chance, it’s up to the individual to take the chance. If selected, I am ready to go,” Turner said.

In the last series, Australia was without the services of Steve Smith and David Warner. But this time, Turner plans to learn from the two ‘greats of Australian cricket.’

“I was really fortunate to spend a few weeks with Steve during the IPL and spent lot of times with him in these conditions. I am watching him bat at the nets, following him in the hotel, picking his brains. David has so much success, especially in India during the IPL. It’s not fluke that he has had so much success in these conditions. (On the tour) I will be picking their brains and try and learn from them,” he said.