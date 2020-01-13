Ranji Trophy: Mundhe, Takawale tons put Nagaland on top

Wicketkeeper-batsman Yogesh Takawale slammed an unbeaten 117 as Nagaland batsmen made merry against the Arunachal Pradesh to pile up a mammoth 534 for seven declared in its Ranji Trophy Plate group fixture here on Sunday.

Takawale’s knock from 162 balls, laced with 14 fours, came after No 3 Shrikant Mundhe top-scored for the team with 166 on the opening day at the Nagaland Cricket Stadium here.

Ranji Trophy Round 5, Day 2 HIGHLIGHTS

Mundhe also claimed three for 32 to leave Arunachal Pradesh reeling at 141 for four in 37 overs, trailing by 393 runs.

Resuming the day on 356 for five with Takawale unbeaten on his overnight score of 13, the wicketkeeper batsman continued from where he had left and got a fine support from Sedezhalie Rupero.

The No. 7, Rupero, was at his defiant best in his 53 from 120 balls (8x4) as the duo put together 138 runs as Arunachal Pradesh bowlers had a tough outing for a second successive day.