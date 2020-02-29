Ranji Trophy semifinals, LIVE SCORE: Majumdar turns aggressive for Bengal

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the second day of the two semifinal contests.

LIVE UPDATES:

Bengal vs Karnataka | 11 more runs added to Bengal's overnight total. Ishan Porel is defending well. Anustup Majumdar hit Prasidh Krishna for a four and a six in the very first over of Day 2. Bengal - 286/9 in 85 overs.

WE'RE UNDAERWAY!

Bengal may have recovered well on Day One, thanks to Anustup Majumdar, but will it be enough for a first-innings lead? Bengal's new-ball bowlers will have a task on their hands once Karnataka starts batting.

Yet, even if the score of 275 for 9 seems below less than ideal, the outfit will be buoyed after Majumdar's responsible, uplifting century at the Eden Gardens. With Bengal struggling at 67 for 6 at one stage, Majumdar stuck around and rallied with the tail to help his team get to where it ended up on Day One.

In Rajkot, Saurashtra will hope Sheldon Jackson reaches his century and the lower-order batsmen give him good support. A cluster of wickets in the morning could hand the decisive advantage to Gujarat.