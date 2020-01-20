Ranji Trophy: Kerala suffers humiliating innings defeat to Rajasthan

Kerala's home campaign in Ranji Trophy ended in a humiliating innings and 96 runs defeat at the hands of Rajasthan at the KCA-St. Xavier's College ground here on Monday.

It was an abject surrender as Kerala's second innings lasted just a session and the end came 15 minutes before tea on the second day.

The host conceded a huge 178-run first innings lead after Rajasthan added 95-runs to its overnight total of 173 for four.

Yash Kothari (92) missed out on a deserved hundred but his runs were worth its weight on the wearing pitch. Kerala in the second innings was bundled out for 82 runs after being shot out for 90 in the first.

Shubham Sharma tormented Kerala again to pick up six wickets (6/48) in the second innings to finish with enviable match figures of 11 for 89.

Once again Kerala batsmen came out cropper on a pitch which challenged their technique and patience.

Only four batsmen managed to get into double figures and captain Sachin Baby was the top-scorer with 18 runs.

Rajasthan spinners bowled well as a unit. Shubham was outstanding again. The left-armer bowled accurately and flighted the ball to extract turn and bounce from the pitch. Mahipal Lomar (2/20) and Chadrapal Singh (1/12) kept up the pressure from the other end and didn't allow any leeway to the Kerala batsmen.

Like in the first innings, Kerala batsmen were guilty of playing rash strokes and the innings lasted just 32 overs.

Kerala was a batsman short in the second innings as Rohan Kunnammal, who sprained his ankle while fielding, was unable to bat.

Earlier in the morning, Kothari added useful runs with the lower order. M.D. Nidheesh's twin strikes pegged Rajasthan back but Kothari added 47 runs with Arjit Gupta (36 not out) for the seventh wicket to frustrate the host. Kothari was unlucky to miss out on his century as umpire Ravi upheld an appeal for leg before from Jalaj Saxena even though the batsman indicated that he had hit the ball.

Saxena finished with seven wickets (7/77) but he got little help from his fellow spinners. Both K.C. Akshay and Akshay Chandran were ineffective and leaked runs which was the difference between the sides in the match.