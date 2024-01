January 15 Latest Updates

Assam vs Kerala, Elite Group B

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Kerala 419 in 113.4 overs vs Assam 231/7 in 62 overs

Toss: Assam opted to bowl

Tripura vs Tamil Nadu, Elite Group C

Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium, Agartala

Tamil Nadu 122/2 in 41 overs

Toss: Tamil Nadu opted to bat

Bihar vs Chhattisgarh, Elite Group B

Moin ul haq stadium, Patna

Bihar: 108 in 38.4 overs & 144/3 in 40 overs| Chhattisgarh 392/2 in 83 overs

Toss: Chhattisgarh opted to bowl

Saurashtra vs Haryana, Elite Group A

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C, Rajkot

Saurashtra 145 in 55 overs & 220 in 78.3 ovres | Haryana 200 in 67 Overs & 20/1 in 9.5 overs

Toss: Saurashtra opted to bat

Maharashtra vs Jharkhand, Elite Group A

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Jharkhand 403 in 126.2 overs | Maharashtra 543/4 in 132 overs

Toss: Maharashtra opted to bowl

Services vs Rajasthan, Elite Group A

Palam A Stadium, Delhi

Services 466/3 in 161.2 overs vs Rajasthan 131/9 in 59 overs

Toss: Services opted to bat

Uttar Pradesh vs Bengal, Elite Group B

Green Park, Kanpur

Uttar Pradesh 60 in 20.5 overs & 178/4 in 18 overs | Bengal 188 in 58.2 overs

Toss: Bengal opted to bowl first

Mumbai vs Andhra, Elite Group B

Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai

Mumbai 395 in 137.2 overs | Andhra 184 in 72 overs & 166/5 in 51 overs

Toss: Andhra opted to bowl

Gujarat vs Karnataka, Elite Group C

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Gujarat 264 in 88 overs & 171/7 in 68 overs | Karnataka 374 in 106.2 overs

Toss: Karnataka opted to bowl

Punjab vs Railways, Elite Group C

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh

Punjab 93/6 in 29 overs | Railways 345 in 104 overs

Toss: Punjab opted to bowl

Goa vs Chandigarh, Elite Group C

Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground, Porvorim

Goa 618/7 dec in 124 overs | Chandigarh 348/5 in 108 overs

Toss: Goa opted to bat

Madhya Pradesh vs Odisha, Elite Group D

Emerald Heights International School Ground, Indore

Odisha 498 in 170.2 overs vs Madhya Pradesh 246/6 in 80.3 overs

Toss: Madhya Pradesh opted to bowl

Himachal Pradesh vs Uttarakhand, Elite Group D

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

Uttarakhand 238 in 79.3 overs & 227 in 71.5 overs | Himachal Pradesh 271 in 64 overs & 39/6 in 12.1 overs

Toss: Himachal Pradesh opted to bowl

Baroda vs Puducherry, Elite Group D

Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara

Baroda 218 in 69.5 overs & 154 in 48.5 overs | Pondicherry 155 in 59.5 overs & 119 in 35.1 overs

Result: Baroda won by 98 runs

Toss: Baroda opted to bat

Jammu and Kashmir vs Delhi, Elite Group D

Hostel Ground JKCA, Jammu

Delhi 3/0 in 3 overs

Toss: J&K opted to bowl

Arunachal Pradesh vs Sikkim, Plate

ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Anand

Sikkim 544/7 dec in 35 overs | Arunachal Pradesh 98 in 43.4 overs & 143/6 in 34 overs

Toss: Sikkim opted to bat

Meghalaya vs Hyderabad, Plate

Meghalaya Cricket Association Cricket Ground, Shillong

Meghalaya 111 in 33.1 overs & 154/0 in 36.1 overs overs | Hyderabad 346/7 dec in 80 Overs

Result: Hyderabad won by an innings and 81 runs

Toss: Hyderabad opted to bowl