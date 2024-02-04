MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy Live score Updates: Avasthi double strike puts Bengal in trouble

Ranji Trophy February 4 Matches Live Scores: Hello and welcome to Day thee of the round five matches of the Ranji Trophy 2023–24. Stay tuned as we get you all the live updates, scores, live streaming info and latest news.

Updated : Feb 04, 2024 10:02 IST

Team Sportstar

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Get the Live cricket scores, latest scorecard, news, points table and updates from Day three of the Round 5 Ranji Trophy matches happening across various venues in India.

  • February 04, 2024 10:01
    Bengal 44/2 in 10.2 overs vs Mumbai

    Mohit Avasthi picks his second wicket and packs off Shreyansh Ghosh as Bengal loses bith its openers in quick interval. Sudip Gharani and Anustup Majumdar are out in the middle, with Bengal trailing by 169 runs. 

  • February 04, 2024 09:56
    Chhattisgarh 115/5 in 52 overs vs Kerala

    Kerala draws first blood with Akhin getting a caught behind decision in his favour. The batter Sanjeet Desai is clearly unhappy and squated down on his haunches for a while before making a slow retreat to the pavilion. The appeal was spontaneous as soon Sanjeet played the ball and Azharuddeen took the leg side catch. Sanjeet out for 56 and Chhattisgarh 115/5. Shashank Singh is the new batter.

  • February 04, 2024 09:45
    Bengal 30/1 in 8 overs vs Mumbai

    Sourav Pal departs as Mohit Avasthi makes an early breakthrough, with Bengal trailing by 183 runs. Shreyansh Ghosh is joined by Sudip Gharami.

  • February 04, 2024 09:36
    Maharashtra 164 in 43.2 overs vs Saurashtra

    Maharashtra needs 102 runs to win but has lost half its side as Saurashtra will look to make further inroads. Siddharth Mhatre and T Dhillion are out in the middle and will have to watch out the spinners to carry their side to a win.

  • February 04, 2024 09:28
    Team Scores after Day 2

    Sikkim vs Meghalaya, Plate 


    SICA ground, Rangpo 


    Stumps Day 2: Sikkim 284 all out | Meghalaya 191 all out 


    Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh, Plate 


    Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima, Dimapur 


    Stumps Day 2: Arunachal Pradesh 124 all out & 30/0 | Nagaland 342 all out 


    Chhattisgarh vs Kerala, Elite Group B 


    Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur 


    Stumps Day 2: Kerala 350 all out | Chhattisgarh 100/4 


    Bihar vs Andhra, Elite Group B 


    Moin-ul-Haq Stadium, Patna 


    Stumps Day 2: Bihar 182 all out | Andhra 313/5 


    Odisha vs Puducherry, Elite Group D 


    Barabati Stadium, Cuttack 


    Stumps Day 2: Odisha 322 all out | Puducherry 127/4 


    Bengal vs Mumbai, Elite Group B 


    Eden Gardens, Kolkata 


    Stumps Day 2: Mumbai 412 all out | Bengal 199 all out 


    Jharkhand vs Manipur, Elite Group A 


    Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur 


    Stumps Day 2: Manipur 170 all out | Jharkhand 473/5 


    Goa vs Tamil Nadu, Elite Group C 


    Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground, Porvorim 


    Stumps Day 2: Goa 241 all out * 10/0 | Tamil Nadu 273 


    Hyderabad vs Mizoram, Plate 


    Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 


    Stumps Day 2: Mizoram 199 all out | Hyderabad 458/8 


    Rajasthan vs Vidarbha, Elite Group A 


    Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 


    Stumps Day 2: Rajasthan 432 | Vidarbha 140/2 


    Chandigarh vs Punjab, Elite Group C 


    Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh 


    Stumps Day 2: Punjab 477/2 


    Railways vs Karnataka, Elite Group C 


    Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat 


    Stumps Day 2: Railways 155 all out & 209/8 | Karnataka 174 all out 


    Uttar Pradesh vs Assam, Elite Group B 


    Green Park, Kanpur 


    Stumps Day 2: Uttar Pradesh 548/8 dec | Assam 116/0 


    Gujarat vs Tripura, Elite Group C 


    Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 


    Stumps Day 2: Tripura 146 all out & 330/9 | Gujarat 172 all out 


    Jammu and Kashmir vs Uttarakhand, Elite Group D 


    Hostel Ground JKCA, Jammu 


    Stumps Day 2: J & K 168/2 in 39 overs 


    Haryana vs Services, Elite Group A 


    Ch Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Rohtak 


    Stumps Day 2: Services 108 all out & 78/4 | Haryana 103 all out 


    Delhi vs Baroda, Elite Group D 


    Palam A Stadium, Delhi 


    Stumps Day 2: Baroda 400/5 


    Maharashtra vs Saurashtra, Elite Group A 


    Indira Gandhi Stadium, Park Maidan, Solapur 


    Stumps Day 2: Saurashtra 202 all out & 164| Maharashtra 159 & 104/5 


    Himachal Pradesh vs Madhya Pradesh, Elite Group D 


    Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 


    Stumps Day 2: Himachal Pradesh 169 all out | Madhya Pradesh 68/4

