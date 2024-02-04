Ranji Trophy Live score Updates: Avasthi double strike puts Bengal in trouble

Chhattisgarh 115/5 in 52 overs vs Kerala

Kerala draws first blood with Akhin getting a caught behind decision in his favour. The batter Sanjeet Desai is clearly unhappy and squated down on his haunches for a while before making a slow retreat to the pavilion. The appeal was spontaneous as soon Sanjeet played the ball and Azharuddeen took the leg side catch. Sanjeet out for 56 and Chhattisgarh 115/5. Shashank Singh is the new batter.