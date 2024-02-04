Ranji Trophy Live score Updates: Avasthi double strike puts Bengal in trouble

- February 04, 2024 10:01Bengal 44/2 in 10.2 overs vs Mumbai
Mohit Avasthi picks his second wicket and packs off Shreyansh Ghosh as Bengal loses bith its openers in quick interval. Sudip Gharani and Anustup Majumdar are out in the middle, with Bengal trailing by 169 runs.
- February 04, 2024 09:56Chhattisgarh 115/5 in 52 overs vs Kerala
Kerala draws first blood with Akhin getting a caught behind decision in his favour. The batter Sanjeet Desai is clearly unhappy and squated down on his haunches for a while before making a slow retreat to the pavilion. The appeal was spontaneous as soon Sanjeet played the ball and Azharuddeen took the leg side catch. Sanjeet out for 56 and Chhattisgarh 115/5. Shashank Singh is the new batter.
- February 04, 2024 09:45Bengal 30/1 in 8 overs vs Mumbai
Sourav Pal departs as Mohit Avasthi makes an early breakthrough, with Bengal trailing by 183 runs. Shreyansh Ghosh is joined by Sudip Gharami.
- February 04, 2024 09:36Maharashtra 164 in 43.2 overs vs Saurashtra
Maharashtra needs 102 runs to win but has lost half its side as Saurashtra will look to make further inroads. Siddharth Mhatre and T Dhillion are out in the middle and will have to watch out the spinners to carry their side to a win.
- February 04, 2024 09:28Team Scores after Day 2
Sikkim vs Meghalaya, Plate
SICA ground, Rangpo
Stumps Day 2: Sikkim 284 all out | Meghalaya 191 all out
Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh, Plate
Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima, Dimapur
Stumps Day 2: Arunachal Pradesh 124 all out & 30/0 | Nagaland 342 all out
Chhattisgarh vs Kerala, Elite Group B
Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur
Stumps Day 2: Kerala 350 all out | Chhattisgarh 100/4
Bihar vs Andhra, Elite Group B
Moin-ul-Haq Stadium, Patna
Stumps Day 2: Bihar 182 all out | Andhra 313/5
Odisha vs Puducherry, Elite Group D
Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
Stumps Day 2: Odisha 322 all out | Puducherry 127/4
Bengal vs Mumbai, Elite Group B
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Stumps Day 2: Mumbai 412 all out | Bengal 199 all out
Jharkhand vs Manipur, Elite Group A
Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur
Stumps Day 2: Manipur 170 all out | Jharkhand 473/5
Goa vs Tamil Nadu, Elite Group C
Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground, Porvorim
Stumps Day 2: Goa 241 all out * 10/0 | Tamil Nadu 273
Hyderabad vs Mizoram, Plate
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Stumps Day 2: Mizoram 199 all out | Hyderabad 458/8
Rajasthan vs Vidarbha, Elite Group A
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Stumps Day 2: Rajasthan 432 | Vidarbha 140/2
Chandigarh vs Punjab, Elite Group C
Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh
Stumps Day 2: Punjab 477/2
Railways vs Karnataka, Elite Group C
Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat
Stumps Day 2: Railways 155 all out & 209/8 | Karnataka 174 all out
Uttar Pradesh vs Assam, Elite Group B
Green Park, Kanpur
Stumps Day 2: Uttar Pradesh 548/8 dec | Assam 116/0
Gujarat vs Tripura, Elite Group C
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Stumps Day 2: Tripura 146 all out & 330/9 | Gujarat 172 all out
Jammu and Kashmir vs Uttarakhand, Elite Group D
Hostel Ground JKCA, Jammu
Stumps Day 2: J & K 168/2 in 39 overs
Haryana vs Services, Elite Group A
Ch Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Rohtak
Stumps Day 2: Services 108 all out & 78/4 | Haryana 103 all out
Delhi vs Baroda, Elite Group D
Palam A Stadium, Delhi
Stumps Day 2: Baroda 400/5
Maharashtra vs Saurashtra, Elite Group A
Indira Gandhi Stadium, Park Maidan, Solapur
Stumps Day 2: Saurashtra 202 all out & 164| Maharashtra 159 & 104/5
Himachal Pradesh vs Madhya Pradesh, Elite Group D
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
Stumps Day 2: Himachal Pradesh 169 all out | Madhya Pradesh 68/4
