Ranji Trophy Live Score: Lokeshwar, Pradosh hold key as Tamil Nadu needs 53 runs to beat Goa

- February 05, 2024 10:01Tamil Nadu 84/1 in 35 overs vs Goa
Runs are coming thick and fast for Tamil Nadu as Lokeshwar is nearing his half-century. Pradosh Paul isn’t taking many risks, as Tamil Nadu needs another 53 runs to win the match.
- February 05, 2024 09:51Kerala 113/3 in 24.3 overs vs Chhattisgarh
Sanju Samson is out there in the middle and is off the mark. Sachin Baby is unbeaten on 18 as the duo aim to build the lead for Kerala. The 100 is up for Kerala as both batsmen will look to bat through the opening session.
- February 05, 2024 09:35Tamil Nadu 64/1 in 27 overs
Opener S Lokeshwar and Pradosh Paul have begun Tamil Nadu’s chase and the side needs just 73 runs to beat Goa and pocket full points. Wonderful opportunity for the R Sai Kishore-led side to make a statement.
- February 05, 2024 09:17February 5, Latest Scores & Results
Sikkim vs Meghalaya, Plate
SICA ground, Rangpo
Stumps Day 3: Sikkim 284 & 80 | Meghalaya 191 & 177/4
Result: Meghalaya won by 6 wickets
Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh, Plate
Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima, Dimapur
Stumps Day 3: Arunachal Pradesh 124 & 180 | Nagaland 342 all out
Result: Nagaland won by an innings and 38 runs
Chhattisgarh vs Kerala, Elite Group B
Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur
Stumps Day 3: Kerala 350 & 69/2 | Chhattisgarh 312
Bihar vs Andhra, Elite Group B
Moin-ul-Haq Stadium, Patna
Stumps Day 3: Bihar 182 & 111/8 | Andhra 463 all out
Odisha vs Puducherry, Elite Group D
Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
Stumps Day 3: Odisha 322 & 122/4 | Puducherry 284
Bengal vs Mumbai, Elite Group B
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Stumps Day 3: Mumbai 412 all out | Bengal 199 & 209
Result: Mumbai won by an innings and 4 runs
Jharkhand vs Manipur, Elite Group A
Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur
Stumps Day 3: Manipur 170 all out & 221/5 | Jharkhand 504/5 dec
Goa vs Tamil Nadu, Elite Group C
Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground, Porvorim
Stumps Day 3: Goa 241 & 168 | Tamil Nadu 273 & 61/1
Hyderabad vs Mizoram, Plate
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Stumps Day 3: Mizoram 172 & 256 | Hyderabad 615/4 dec
Result: Hyderabad Won by an innings and 187 runs
Rajasthan vs Vidarbha, Elite Group A
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Stumps Day 3: Rajasthan 432 | Vidarbha 190/3
Chandigarh vs Punjab, Elite Group C
Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh
Stumps Day 3: Punjab 477/2
Railways vs Karnataka, Elite Group C
Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat
Stumps Day 3: Railways 155 all out & 244 | Karnataka 174 & 229/9
Karnataka won by one wicket
Uttar Pradesh vs Assam, Elite Group B
Green Park, Kanpur
Stumps Day 3: Uttar Pradesh 548/8 dec | Assam 316/2
Gujarat vs Tripura, Elite Group C
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Stumps Day 3: Tripura 146 & 343 | Gujarat 172 & 161
Jammu and Kashmir vs Uttarakhand, Elite Group D
Hostel Ground JKCA, Jammu
Stumps Day 3: J & K 168/2
Haryana vs Services, Elite Group A
Ch Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Rohtak
Stumps Day 3: Services 108 & 140 | Haryana 103 & 144
Services won by 1 run
Delhi vs Baroda, Elite Group D
Palam A Stadium, Delhi
Stumps Day 3: Baroda 435/9 dec vs Delhi 113/4
Maharashtra vs Saurashtra, Elite Group A
Indira Gandhi Stadium, Park Maidan, Solapur
Stumps Day 3: Saurashtra 202 & 169 | Maharashtra 159 & 164
Result: Saurashtra won by 48 runs
Himachal Pradesh vs Madhya Pradesh, Elite Group D
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
Stumps Day 3: Himachal Pradesh 169 all out | Madhya Pradesh 68/4
