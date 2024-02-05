MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Ranji Trophy Live Score: Lokeshwar, Pradosh hold key as Tamil Nadu needs 53 runs to beat Goa

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Get the Live cricket scores, latest scorecard, news, points table and updates from Day four of the Round 5 Ranji Trophy matches happening across various venues in India.

Updated : Feb 05, 2024 10:02 IST

Team Sportstar
Sanju Samson will look to score big as Kerala aims to build the lead.
Sanju Samson will look to score big as Kerala aims to build the lead.
lightbox-info

Sanju Samson will look to score big as Kerala aims to build the lead.

Ranji Trophy February 5 Matches Live Scores: Hello and welcome to Day four of the round five matches of the Ranji Trophy 2023–24. Stay tuned as we get you all the live updates, scores, live streaming info and latest news. 

  • February 05, 2024 10:01
    Tamil Nadu 84/1 in 35 overs vs Goa

    Runs are coming thick and fast for Tamil Nadu as Lokeshwar is nearing his half-century. Pradosh Paul isn’t taking many risks, as Tamil Nadu needs another 53 runs to win the match.

  • February 05, 2024 09:51
    Kerala 113/3 in 24.3 overs vs Chhattisgarh

    Sanju Samson is out there in the middle and is off the mark. Sachin Baby is unbeaten on 18 as the duo aim to build the lead for Kerala. The 100 is up for Kerala as both batsmen will look to bat through the opening session. 

  • February 05, 2024 09:35
    Tamil Nadu 64/1 in 27 overs

    Opener S Lokeshwar and Pradosh Paul have begun Tamil Nadu’s chase and the side needs just 73 runs to beat Goa and pocket full points. Wonderful opportunity for the R Sai Kishore-led side to make a statement. 

  • February 05, 2024 09:17
    February 5, Latest Scores & Results

    Sikkim vs Meghalaya, Plate 


    SICA ground, Rangpo 


    Stumps Day 3: Sikkim 284 & 80 | Meghalaya 191 & 177/4 


    Result: Meghalaya won by 6 wickets 


    Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh, Plate 


    Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima, Dimapur 


    Stumps Day 3: Arunachal Pradesh 124 & 180 | Nagaland 342 all out 


    Result: Nagaland won by an innings and 38 runs 


    Chhattisgarh vs Kerala, Elite Group B 


    Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur 


    Stumps Day 3: Kerala 350 & 69/2 | Chhattisgarh 312 


    Bihar vs Andhra, Elite Group B 


    Moin-ul-Haq Stadium, Patna 


    Stumps Day 3: Bihar 182 & 111/8 | Andhra 463 all out 


    Odisha vs Puducherry, Elite Group D 


    Barabati Stadium, Cuttack 


    Stumps Day 3: Odisha 322 & 122/4 | Puducherry 284 


    Bengal vs Mumbai, Elite Group B 


    Eden Gardens, Kolkata 


    Stumps Day 3: Mumbai 412 all out | Bengal 199 & 209 


    Result: Mumbai won by an innings and 4 runs 


    Jharkhand vs Manipur, Elite Group A 


    Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur 


    Stumps Day 3: Manipur 170 all out & 221/5 | Jharkhand 504/5 dec 


    Goa vs Tamil Nadu, Elite Group C 


    Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground, Porvorim 


    Stumps Day 3: Goa 241 & 168 | Tamil Nadu 273 & 61/1 


    Hyderabad vs Mizoram, Plate 


    Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 


    Stumps Day 3: Mizoram 172 & 256 | Hyderabad 615/4 dec 


    Result: Hyderabad Won by an innings and 187 runs 


    Rajasthan vs Vidarbha, Elite Group A 


    Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 


    Stumps Day 3: Rajasthan 432 | Vidarbha 190/3 


    Chandigarh vs Punjab, Elite Group C 


    Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh 


    Stumps Day 3: Punjab 477/2 


    Railways vs Karnataka, Elite Group C 


    Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat 


    Stumps Day 3: Railways 155 all out & 244 | Karnataka 174 & 229/9 


    Karnataka won by one wicket 


    Uttar Pradesh vs Assam, Elite Group B 


    Green Park, Kanpur 


    Stumps Day 3: Uttar Pradesh 548/8 dec | Assam 316/2 


    Gujarat vs Tripura, Elite Group C 


    Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 


    Stumps Day 3: Tripura 146 & 343 | Gujarat 172 & 161 


    Jammu and Kashmir vs Uttarakhand, Elite Group D 


    Hostel Ground JKCA, Jammu 


    Stumps Day 3: J & K 168/2 


    Haryana vs Services, Elite Group A 


    Ch Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Rohtak 


    Stumps Day 3: Services 108 & 140 | Haryana 103 & 144 


    Services won by 1 run 


    Delhi vs Baroda, Elite Group D 


    Palam A Stadium, Delhi 


    Stumps Day 3: Baroda 435/9 dec vs Delhi 113/4 


    Maharashtra vs Saurashtra, Elite Group A 


    Indira Gandhi Stadium, Park Maidan, Solapur 


    Stumps Day 3: Saurashtra 202 & 169 | Maharashtra 159 & 164 


    Result: Saurashtra won by 48 runs 


    Himachal Pradesh vs Madhya Pradesh, Elite Group D 


    Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 

    Stumps Day 3: Himachal Pradesh 169 all out | Madhya Pradesh 68/4

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy /

Ranji Trophy Live Scores

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: England 99/2; needs 300 runs to win; Axar removes Rehan
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score: Lokeshwar, Pradosh hold key as Tamil Nadu needs 53 runs to beat Goa
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 4: Shubman Gill not taking field due to finger injury
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 Highlights: England 67/1 at Stumps, 332 away from victory
    Team Sportstar
  5. LIV Golf Mayakoba: Joaquin Niemann outlasts Sergio Garcia on 4th extra hole to win title
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 4: Shubman Gill not taking field due to finger injury
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score: Lokeshwar, Pradosh hold key as Tamil Nadu needs 53 runs to beat Goa
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs ENG Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: England 99/2; needs 300 runs to win; Axar removes Rehan
    Team Sportstar
  4. James Anderson bullish on England’s chances of pulling off record chase on fourth day of Visakhapatnam Test
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. AFG vs SL: Ibrahim Zadran hits maiden century to help Afghanistan reduce first innings deficit to 42 against Sri Lanka
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: England 99/2; needs 300 runs to win; Axar removes Rehan
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score: Lokeshwar, Pradosh hold key as Tamil Nadu needs 53 runs to beat Goa
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 4: Shubman Gill not taking field due to finger injury
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 Highlights: England 67/1 at Stumps, 332 away from victory
    Team Sportstar
  5. LIV Golf Mayakoba: Joaquin Niemann outlasts Sergio Garcia on 4th extra hole to win title
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment