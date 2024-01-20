Ranji Trophy 2024: Shubham, Sumit keep Madhya Pradesh’s chances alive against Delhi

Just when Delhi appeared to be gaining control, Madhya Pradesh’s skipper Shubham Sharma (65) and Sumit Kushwah joined hands to put on 109 runs for the third wicket and kept alive the chances of the host in their Ranji Trophy league match at the Holkar Stadium here on Saturday.

Ranji Trophy HIGHLIGHTS, Round 3 Day 2 stumps

After Delhi resumed its first innings at 86/2 and folded at 205 with a lead of paltry 34 runs, Madhya Pradesh battled from 18 for two to reach 157/5 at stumps on the second day.

MP leads by 123 runs with five wickets in hand. Earlier in the day, MP did well to bowl out Delhi by striking at regular intervals.

Brief Scores: Stumps Day 2: Madhya Pradesh 171 all out in 53.2 overs & 157/5 in 42 overs (Shubham Sharma 73, Sumit Kaushwah 47, Himanshu Chauhan 2/31) vs Delhi (Yash Dhull 47, Ayush Badoni 41, Kumar Kartikeya 3/43, Aryan Pandey 3/54) | Madhya Pradesh leads by 123 runs