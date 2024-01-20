MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Mayank, Devdutt centuries propel Karnataka towards lead despite late wickets

Propelled by fine centuries from Mayank Agarwal and Devdutt Padikkal, Karnataka was coasting along at 236 for one, before losing a few wickets late in the day to finish on 253 for four.

Published : Jan 20, 2024 19:24 IST , Mysuru - 2 MINS READ

N. Sudarshan
Mayank Agarwal of Karnataka celebrates after scoring a century during the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Goa and Karnataka at SDNR Wadiyar stadium in Mysuru.
Mayank Agarwal of Karnataka celebrates after scoring a century during the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Goa and Karnataka at SDNR Wadiyar stadium in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH K / THE HINDU
infoIcon

Mayank Agarwal of Karnataka celebrates after scoring a century during the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Goa and Karnataka at SDNR Wadiyar stadium in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH K / THE HINDU

If not for some late-afternoon tardiness, Karnataka would have finished firmly on top at the end of day two of its Ranji Trophy match against Goa at the SDNR Wadiyar Stadium here on Saturday.

Propelled by fine centuries from Mayank Agarwal and Devdutt Padikkal, Karnataka was coasting along at 236 for one, just 85 runs adrift of Goa’s first-innings total.

But a rush of blood from Padikkal cost him (103, 143b, 13x4), as he charged at off-spinner Mohit Redkar, only to find himself in no man’s land and edge a catch to slip. Mayank sliced left-arm spinner Darshan Misal straight to point (114, 179b, 10x4).

At stumps, Karnataka was 253 for four, 68 runs in the red. With Manish Pandey still injured, the host will need Nikin Jose (3 batting), Sharath Srinivas (0 batting) and all-rounder Shubhang Hegde to do the heavy lifting.

ALSO READ: Abishek Porel’s maiden ton keeps Bengal in command against Chhattisgarh on Day 2

In hindsight, the 93 runs Karnataka allowed Goa to add to the overnight 228 for eight seemed one too many. Tailender Heramb Parab brandished his willow like a stick weapon (53, 81b, 8x4, 1x6) while Arjun Tendulkar displayed a good dose of elegance (52, 112b, 3x4, 1x6).

Both however paled in comparison to Mayank and Padikkal during the Karnataka batters’ 211-run second-wicket stand.

After opener D. Nischal fell early, leg-before to a ball from Misal that kept low, the duo was full of elegant drives, deft nudges and delicate steers. Mayank reached his fifty with a drive past mid-off, while Padikkal got there with a square-driven boundary.

The Goa bowlers tried crippling the home batters by bowling short and a largely leg-stump line. Padikkal, though, swayed to execute an upper-cut, pulled pacer Felix Alemao to move into the 90s and got to his fourth First Class hundred with a slapped four off Tendulkar and a hard-run double. Mayank got his 17th with a fierce flat-batted boundary past Redkar.

Goa seemed set to suffer further, and be buried under a mountain of runs. But a late turnround means it will return on day three still alive and kicking.

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy /

Karnataka /

Goa /

Mayank Agarwal /

Devdutt Padikkal

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
