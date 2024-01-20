MagazineBuy Print

Bharat warms up for Test series with century; India A play out draw with Lions

When umpires called off proceedings on the fourth and final day, India were 426 for 5 in 125 overs, eventually finishing 64 runs short of the target.

Published : Jan 20, 2024 18:40 IST , Ahmedabad - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO : Indian wicketkeeper K S Bharat during practice session ahead of 4th and final Test match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad.
FILE PHOTO : Indian wicketkeeper K S Bharat during practice session ahead of 4th and final Test match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO : Indian wicketkeeper K S Bharat during practice session ahead of 4th and final Test match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ The Hindu

Kona Bharat made a strong case for his selection for the first Test against England with an attacking hundred as India A made hot pursuit of an improbable winning target of 490 before the opening first-class game against England Lions ended in a draw, here Saturday.

When umpires called off proceedings on the fourth and final day, India were 426 for 5 in 125 overs, eventually finishing 64 runs short of the target.

Bharat, who is yet to seal a spot in Test matches, made 116 not out off 165 balls with 15 boundaries.

With India looking to give relief to KL Rahul from keeping wickets, Bharat’s century would keep him in good stead before the upcoming England Test series.

Manav Suthar, who came in as night-watchman on the third evening, remained unbeaten on a dogged 89 off 254 balls with 16 boundaries -- 10 of which came off left-arm spinner Callum Parkinson (3/182).

While B Sai Sudharsan (97 off 208 balls) missed out on a hundred, the Bharat-Suthar duo took full advantage of the flat deck adding 207 runs for the unbroken sixth wicket stand in 54.5 overs. The only wicket to fall on the day was southpaw Sudharsan.

On the final day, England Lions skipper Josh Bohanon mainly bowled with his spinners -- Parkinson and off-break bowler Jack Carson (0/74 in 21 overs).

Bharat was solid on both flanks as nine off his 15 fours came off the two spinners and were mostly hit on the on-side. He got an able ally in Suthar, who applied himself well and by tea time, even England Lions knew that they have lost an opportunity to win a first-class game on an Indian track.

Brief Scores:
England Lions 553 and 163/6 decl.
India 227 and 425/6 in 125 overs (Kona Bharat 116 not out, Manav Suthar 89 not out).

Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

