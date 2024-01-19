BCCI announces India ‘A’ squad for second and third multi-day matches against England Lions

The BCCI Men’s Selection Committee announced the India ‘A’ squad for the second and third multi-day matches against England Lions on Friday.

Abhimanyu Easwaran will continue to captain the side for the second and third matches.

Sarfaraz Khan has been chosen for the second match but will leave the squad before the third match. Meanwhile, India’s rising star Rinku Singh gets a place in the third match.

Kumar Kushagra gets his maiden India A call-up, featuring in the squad for both the second and third matches.

England ‘A’ is looking good to record a facile victory over India A with only six wickets to get after the third day’s play in the first unofficial ‘Test’ in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Chasing a tough target of 490, India was precariously placed at 159 for 4 at stumps.

Needing 331 more runs to win on the final day, the Indian team only has two more batters -- opener B Sai Sudharsan (53 batting, 116 balls) and keeper batter Kona Bharat, who is yet to come in, into its ranks.

(with inputs from PTI)