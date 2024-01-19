MagazineBuy Print

BCCI announces India ‘A’ squad for second and third multi-day matches against England Lions

Abhimanyu Easwaran will captain the India A squad for the second and third multi-day matches against England Lions.

Published : Jan 19, 2024 22:33 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Abhimanyu Easwaran will captain the side for both the matches. 
Abhimanyu Easwaran will captain the side for both the matches.  | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

The BCCI Men’s Selection Committee announced the India ‘A’ squad for the second and third multi-day matches against England Lions on Friday.

Abhimanyu Easwaran will continue to captain the side for the second and third matches.

Sarfaraz Khan has been chosen for the second match but will leave the squad before the third match. Meanwhile, India’s rising star Rinku Singh gets a place in the third match.

Kumar Kushagra gets his maiden India A call-up, featuring in the squad for both the second and third matches.

England ‘A’ is looking good to record a facile victory over India A with only six wickets to get after the third day’s play in the first unofficial ‘Test’ in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Chasing a tough target of 490, India was precariously placed at 159 for 4 at stumps.

Needing 331 more runs to win on the final day, the Indian team only has two more batters -- opener B Sai Sudharsan (53 batting, 116 balls) and keeper batter Kona Bharat, who is yet to come in, into its ranks.

(with inputs from PTI)

India A squad
India ‘A’ squad for the 2nd multi-day match: Abhimanyu Easwaran (Captain), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Kumar Kushagra, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Vidwath Kaverappa, Upendra Yadav, Akash Deep, Yash Dayal
India ‘A’ squad for the 3rd multi-day match: Abhimanyu Easwaran (Captain), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Washington Sundar, Shams Mulani, Arshdeep Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Vidwath Kaverappa, Upendra Yadav, Akash Deep, Yash Dayal

Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
