Live

Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 3 Day 2: Jagadeesan 150 helps TN dominate Railways; Mumbai 251 all out vs Kerala, Goa 228/8 vs Karnataka

Ranji Trophy Score Today: Catch the live scores and updates from Day 2 of the Round 3 matches of the Ranji Trophy 2023/24.

Updated : Jan 20, 2024 07:52 IST

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI,TAMILNADU, 17/01/2023: N. Jagadeesan of Tamil Nadu who scored 125 runs during the Ranji Trophy Cricket match between Tamil Nadu vs Assam at MAC Stadium on Tuesday. . Photo Ragu R / The Hindu
CHENNAI,TAMILNADU, 17/01/2023: N. Jagadeesan of Tamil Nadu who scored 125 runs during the Ranji Trophy Cricket match between Tamil Nadu vs Assam at MAC Stadium on Tuesday. . Photo Ragu R / The Hindu | Photo Credit: RAGU R
CHENNAI,TAMILNADU, 17/01/2023: N. Jagadeesan of Tamil Nadu who scored 125 runs during the Ranji Trophy Cricket match between Tamil Nadu vs Assam at MAC Stadium on Tuesday. . Photo Ragu R / The Hindu | Photo Credit: RAGU R

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 2 of the Round 3 Ranji Trophy matches.

  • January 20, 2024 07:52
    WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH?

    Select matches from the third round of the Ranji Trophy will be telecast on Sports18 and live streamed on JioCinema.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu /

Ranji Trophy

